The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,745.47, up 181.35 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.32 percent, to $ 27.98 on 14.6 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Finances. Down 27 cents, or 0.73%, to $ 36.96 on 9.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.88%, to $ 46.78 on 8.6 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX: TVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 1.63%, to $ 2.49 on 7.3 million shares.

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA). Health care. Up to half a cent, or 3.85 percent, to 13.5 cents on 7.1 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Increase of $ 1.09, or 10.51%, to $ 11.46 on 6.4 million shares.

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up $ 3.33 or 2.6% to $ 130.57. The Canadian National Railway Company says it has taken preemptive action to address the US regulator’s competition concerns by agreeing to sell the Kansas City Southern line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A 100 kilometer line eliminates the only area of ​​overlap between the CN and KCS networks. The pledge is part of a motion CN and KCS jointly filed with the U.S. Surface Transportation Council on Wednesday for approval of a key voting trust they want to use to close the deal. CN chief executive JJ Ruest said trust was a critical step for KCS shareholders to receive the full value of their shares while the STB reviews the takeover. He said the Canadian Railway had read STB’s comments that a trust was a lien and must be in the public interest and addressed those concerns. KCS formally backed CN’s offer last week over an earlier deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is not in the best interests of shippers and the US rail system as a whole.

Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. has become the latest major oil company to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new target is an upgrade of its current program adopted in 2015 to reduce fuel consumption. emission intensity of upstream operations of 30%. percent by 2030 and matches the 2050 target set by rival oil sands producers Cenovus Energy Inc. last year, as well as Canada’s official national target. The new target is the Calgary-based company’s third emissions initiative, the first was set in 2009 and achieved by 2015, adding weight to Suncor’s commitment, CEO Mark Little said. . Suncor said it plans to reduce its overall greenhouse gas emissions by 10 megatonnes per year by 2030, up from 29 megatonnes per year in 2019. That’s about 25% more “aggressive” in terms of intensity per barrel than its 2015 target, Little said in a post-presentation interview. Setting hard targets sets Suncor apart from other Canadian energy companies and is a step in the right direction, said Nina Lothian, director of the fossil fuel program at the Pembina Institute’s environmental think tank. Suncor says it will become the third-largest power producer in Alberta thanks to current low-emission projects including the $ 300 million, 200-megawatt Forty Mile wind project in southern Alberta and a cogeneration project fueled by natural gas for $ 1.4 billion. produce steam and generate 800 megawatts of electricity at its oil sands base plant near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO). Up $ 1.81 or 1.5% to $ 125.41. According to BMO Financial Group, recent changes to mortgage stress testing rules and slowing prices and sales in some regions could dampen the country’s housing market. Erminia Johannson, head of the North America personal and business banking group, said there would likely be some moderation from what we are currently seeing in home prices and sales. The bank beat expectations, saying its second-quarter profit nearly doubled from a year ago, when the amount it set aside for bad debts soared at the start of the pandemic. The new mortgage stress rules will come into effect on June 1. They will set the qualifying rate for uninsured mortgages two percentage points above the contract rate or 5.25%, whichever is greater. The change is aimed at relieving real estate markets like Toronto and Vancouver, where bidding wars, soaring prices and a surge in sales were the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. While hot market real estate boards have reported that sales are slowing and prices are falling, many potential buyers remain shut out of popular markets. It’s hard to predict the impact of the new test, but coupled with lower house prices in some areas, Johannson believes it could cause buyers to seek more affordable housing or turn to parents for housing. ‘help.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX: TRZ). Up eight cents or 1.6 percent to $ 5.17. Jean-Marc Eustache is retiring as President and CEO of Transat AT Inc., the travel company he helped start and build. Transat claims that Eustache was one of the main architects of the founding of Transat in 1987. Eustache’s retirement follows a tumultuous year due to the pandemic which also saw an agreement for Transat acquired by Air Canada s ‘collapse. The company said Annick Guerard will become president and chief executive officer starting Thursday. Guérard has been Chief Operating Officer of Transat since November 2017. Eustache is also stepping down from the company’s board of directors. Raymond Bachand, lead director of Transat, will become president and Guérard will also join the board.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press