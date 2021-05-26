VerticalScope files will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange





VerticalScope, a Toronto-based digital platform for online enthusiasts, has filed for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), making it the latest in a long line of Canadian tech companies to turn to public markets. The 20-year-old company filed its preliminary prospectus on Wednesday, revealing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of subordinate voting shares. The number of shares, as well as the price, remains to be determined. VerticalScope is defined to be listed on the TSX under the symbol “FORA”. VerticalScope is the second Canadian technology company in as many days to list on TSX. Toronto-based investor relations firm Q4 filed its own preliminary prospectus on Tuesday. Other big companies that have recently turned to TSX include Thinkific, Magnet Forensics, Vendasta, Dialogue Payfare, among others. According to The Globe and Mail, which was the first to announce VerticalScope’s plans to go public, the company is looking to raise $ 100 million to increase its merger and acquisition activity. The underwriters of the transaction include RBC Dominion Securities, Canaccord Genuity and National Bank Financial. VerticalScope was founded in 1999 and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high consumer spending categories. Through organic growth as well as acquisitions, which include VarageSale, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. Media company Torstar Corporation is a majority shareholder of VerticalScope, having acquired a 56% stake in the company in 2015. According to the company’s prospectus, RDL Ventures Inc., an entity controlled by VerticalScope Founder and CEO, Rob Laidlaw, will directly or indirectly own or control 100% of the company’s multiple-voting shares upon completion of the transaction. Initial Public Offering. Major shareholders of VerticalScope also include NordStar Capital LP, which owns Torstar, and Hedgewood Inc. VerticalScope reported $ 56.9 million in revenue last year between its digital advertising and e-commerce offerings. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported revenue of $ 11.3 million and $ 15.9 in the second quarter of 2021. VerticalScope is based on the acquisition and integration of more than 200 online communities. “We have a successful history of acquiring and integrating communities to expand our footprint. We believe there is a huge opportunity to continue to build independent communities and create value by improving user experience, engagement and monetization, ”the company wrote in its prospectus. The companies’ current acquisition pipeline includes 20 opportunities, which it estimates could represent more than $ 18 million in adjusted EBITDA collectively, with plans to continue transactions over the next 12 months. VerticalScope also announced longer-term plans with the potential to acquire 50 online communities which it believes could represent more than $ 50 million in adjusted EBITDA.







