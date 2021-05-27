Democratic governors face pressure from Republicans to end weekly $ 300 unemployment benefits





Topline With at least two dozen Red states opting for a federal unemployment supplement of $ 300 per week, fearing that the benefit will discourage unemployed people from returning to work, Republican lawmakers in two other states are pushing to end the payments even though their Democratic governors do not. still disabled. Tony Evers, Governor of Wisconsin, on August 19, 2020 in Milwaukee.

Getty Images

Highlights The Kansas Senate on Wednesday voted to approve a resolution calling on Democratic Housekeeper Laura Kelly to end the weekly $ 300 benefit, WIBW reported. Earlier this month, Kelly said no final decision has been made regarding the benefits, adding that it’s something we’re exploring, according to KSNT. The Wisconsin State Senate held a hearing on Tuesday to consider a Republican-backed bill that would end payment of the $ 300 supplement, WUWM reported. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Wisconsins Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told reporters last week it would be less than honest if I didn’t say I was strongly considering vetoing it, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Last week. Large number 24. That’s how many states have already chosen not to participate in the federal program, all of which have Republican governors. At least 36 have also reinstated the requirement that recipients of unemployment benefits actively seek work. This requirement was suspended by many states during the pandemic. Crucial quote We shouldn’t be creating a lucrative government dependency that makes it more beneficial to stay unemployed rather than going back to work, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wrote in an editorial by Kansas City Business Journal Last week. Tangent Roy Cooper, the Democratic governor of North Carolina, is also facing pressure from his US senators to end the benefits. Governor Cooper must recognize that there is a problem and take action to address it, Republican Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis said in a statement. joint statement Wednesday. While the governor recently announced that he will finally start reinstating the job search requirement, that only enforces existing law. It’s not enough. Key context The $ 300 federal supplement has sparked a national debate over the nature of the economic recovery amid reports that companies have not been able to hire enough workers to meet demand. The White House has insisted that the added benefit is not the cause of the labor shortage, and a note by two economists in the Biden administration cited childcare issues, school hours, transportation issues and vaccinations, not to mention concerns about the virus, as factors that could prevent unemployed Americans from returning to work. A recent working paper by two researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that the supplement had a small but noticeable impact on workers’ decision-making, but was not a major cause of the labor shortage. ‘artwork. Further reading Florida the latest state to drop $ 300 weekly federal unemployment benefits (Forbes) At least 36 states reimpose job search requirements on unemployment benefit recipients (Forbes) Biden administration doesn’t think it can force states to pay $ 300 unemployment benefits, report says (Forbes)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos