Intelligent Systems Announces List of Voluntary Transfers of





NORCROSS, Ga., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE American: INS), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services for the financial technology and services market, announced today have chosen to transfer the listing of its common shares from NYSE American to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The Company expects that its common shares will begin trading on the NYSE (under its current ticker symbol INS) at the start of trading on June 2, 2021, and that its common shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol INS until. ” at the close of trading on June 1, 2021. Leland Strange, CEO and Chairman, said: We look forward to continuing to deliver shareholder value as we move to the NYSE. Trading on the NYSE will expand the company’s audience and allow us to convey our long-term strategy and strategic positioning to more potential shareholders. About Intelligent Systems Corporation For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE American: INS] has identified, created, operated and developed technology companies. The principal operations of the company are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliates. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions which it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that businesses, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard’s flexible and proven processing platform is used in many countries besides the United States including Australia, Canada, China, United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New -Zeeland, Singapore, South Africa and UK. Further information is available on the Company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the Company at 770-381-2900. Forward-looking statements The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those listed in point 1A of the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All risks and uncertainties are beyond the company’s control and, in many cases, the company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements. . When used in this press release, the words believe, plan, expect, want, intend, continue, envision, progress and anticipate and similar expressions relating to the company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events.. For more information call

Matte white, 770-564-5504

send to [email protected]

