HCA enters new partnership with Google Cloud





HCA Healthcare announced on Wednesday a new multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud focused on analytics-driven process improvement and digital transformation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. WHY IS IT IMPORTANT

The partnership between the cloud giant and Nashville-based HCA, with its 186 hospitals and 2,000 outpatient sites nationwide, aims to build “next-generation business models focused on actionable insights and improved workflows,” according to those responsible for the health system. The goal is to create and refine new workflows and innovate in clinical decision support to improve quality, safety and efficiency. Beyond that, the partnership aims to give doctors and nurses more in-depth information via 90,000 mobile devices already running HCA’s PatientKeeper software and Mobile heartbeat teams with analytics and alerts that can keep them informed of changes in a patient’s condition. Google Cloud and HCA will also seek further data-driven improvements for human resources, the physical plant, the supply chain, and other financial and operational areas, they say. Privacy and security will also be a priority, according to HCA officials, as the healthcare system relies on patient data, it has 32 million meetings annually to help improve support for its 140,000 nurses and doctors. The deal will leverage Google Cloud Healthcare API and BigQuery, its database fully supporting HL7v2 and FHIRv4 data standards. THE BIGGEST TREND

HCA has recently put some muscle behind its data and analytics efforts. Earlier this year, he announced the formation of a new data consortium with AHRQ allowing other health systems and health plans, such as Johns Hopkins, Duke, Harvard Pilgrim and others, to access the HCA data registry to improve COVID-19 and public health. research and help improve patient outcomes. Researchers are studying retrospective studies to assess the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 treatments, examining why certain clinical outcomes occur and developing new predictive models. The goal is to allow new clinical trials to move forward. Meanwhile, Google Cloud has continued to innovate in its AI-powered analytics work, such as the two new tools it unveiled six months ago to help healthcare and science organizations. life analyzing volumes of unstructured text:Healthcare Natural Language API and AutoML Entity Extraction for Healthcare. ON DISC

“Next-generation care requires data science-based decision support so that we can focus more strongly on safe, effective and efficient patient care,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare in a statement. . “We see partnerships with leading organizations, like Google Cloud, who share our passion for innovation and continuous improvement, as a foundation of our efforts.” “The cloud can be an accelerator of innovation in healthcare, in particular to foster data interoperability, which is essential to streamline operations and deliver better quality of care to improve patient outcomes.” , added Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “We are honored to partner with HCA Healthcare on this unique opportunity to be at the forefront of advancing care through the power of real-time data availability to support clinical and operational workflows. . “ Twitter:@MikeMiliardHITN

