Three Silicon Beach companies go public this week





Three Silicon Beach-based companies are expected to go public this week, joining a wave of recent offers on major exchanges. On May 26, Santa Monica-based ZipRecruiter Inc. was listed directly on the New York Stock Exchange with an estimated enterprise value of over $ 3 billion. The company, whose shareholders offered 86.6 million shares, opened at $ 20, about $ 2 more than what the NYSE said would be the opening price. The action closed at $ 21.10. up 17.2%. ZipRecruiter operates an online job market that connects employers and job seekers. It had over 90 million job vacancies and 36 million job seekers last year. Since its inception in 2010, over 110 million job seekers have come to ZipRecruiter looking for jobs posted by 2.8 million companies. The company’s competitors include LinkedIn, based in Sunnyvale, the professional networking website owned by Redmond, Microsoft Corp., based in Washington, and Indeed, the employment website based in Austin, TX, for job vacancies. job which is a unit of Recruit Co. Ltd. ZipRecruiter, which has 840 employees and trades under the symbol ZIP, does not go the IPO route with an underwriter as companies typically do when listed on the stock exchange. The company recently reported earnings of $ 13.4 million on revenue of $ 125.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. It expects revenue of $ 580-600 million for 2021 and profit before taxes of $ 20 million to $ 28 million. Meanwhile, Venice-based Fifth Wall Ventures Management launched its third Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, or SPAC, last month. The venture capital firm has recruited sports stars to help identify the suits overseas, according to a securities filing filed with the federal government. Alana Beard, a former WNBA star with the Los Angeles Sparks, has joined as a member of the PSPC board of directors, as well as Fifth Walls, two other PSPCs announced earlier this year. Beard is also a senior partner at Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm SVB Capital. Fifth Wall has announced plans to raise $ 250 million for the SPAC, called Fifth Wall Acquisition III, which began operations this week. SPAC, which trades under the ticker symbol FWAC, issued 25 million shares on the Nasdaq at $ 10 per share. On May 27, Santa Monica-based healthcare clothing brand Figs Inc. plans to raise $ 394 million for a market cap of $ 3.4 billion. The company designs, markets and sells anti-wrinkle scrubs and other related clothing for healthcare professionals. Figs, which will trade under the ticker symbol FIGS on the NYSE, plans to raise $ 394 million by offering 22.5 million shares in a price range of $ 16 to $ 19. Figs was founded in 2013 and reported revenue of $ 318 million for the fiscal year ended March 31. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







