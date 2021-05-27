Wall Streets: New Cop Reports Deeper Crypto, PSPC Examination





The main Wall Street regulator signals that the Biden era will bring tighter oversight of cryptocurrencies and blank check companies, two of the most discussed asset classes in the market. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told lawmakers on Wednesday that special purpose acquisition companies and digital coins pose important policy and investor protection questions. He referred to PSPCs, publicly traded shell companies for the purpose of buying other companies and making them public, as “blank check IPOs”. The financial world is eagerly awaiting to see how Gensler will lead the SEC at a time when retail investors have helped take markets to record highs. Crypto enthusiasts, who were hoping the regulator would take a more accommodating approach to digital coins, have so far been disappointed – and on Wednesday they got more of the same. Read more: Crypto Wild Ride leaves Washington grabbing what to do “I look forward to working with my fellow regulators and with Congress to address the investor protection gaps in these crypto markets,” he said in remarks prepared for a sub-committee of the credits committee. from the room. He has raised concerns about everything from crypto exchanges to decentralized financial platforms. During the hearing, Gensler went further, adding that he wanted to provide the kind of protection to crypto exchanges that a stock investor would get on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq platforms. In the stock market, Gensler explained how the PSPC boom – along with the surge in IPOs and direct listings – had placed “a lot of demands on the SEC’s limited resources.” He said the agency had spent a lot of time on the issue, citing guidance released last month on how companies should account for warrants held by early investors in PSPCs. “Beyond the actual demands on SEC resources, the boom in PSPCs raises a number of political questions,” Gensler said. “First and foremost, are PSPC investors properly protected? Are retail investors getting the right, accurate information they need every step of the way – the first stage of the white IPO and the second stage of the target IPO? Second, how does PSPC fit into our mission to maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets? PSPCs may be less effective than traditional IPOs. “ During the hearing, Gensler signaled that private equity was also subject to increased scrutiny. He said he had asked staff to review the current regulatory disclosures that companies must file with the SEC and to review the structure of the relationship between asset managers or general partners and limited partners, which are often pension funds. (Updates with audience comments in the fifth and final paragraphs.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

