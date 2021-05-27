ZipRecruiter job website valued at $ 2.7 billion when it debuted at NYSE





The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, United States, May 4, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

The online job market ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP.N) was valued at $ 2.7 billion when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after stocks jumped more than 10%, reflecting the optimism of investors on job growth as the US economy buzzed. The company’s stock opened at $ 20, up from the benchmark price of $ 18 per share set on Tuesday. Founded in 2010, ZipRecruiter, based in Santa Monica, California, operates an online marketplace that connects employers and job seekers. The company, which competes with LinkedIn-owned Indeed and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), charges a fee for job postings, while it’s free for job seekers who post resumes. ZipRecruiter was valued at $ 1.5 billion in a 2018 fundraiser, with investment from Wellington Management Company and venture capital firm IVP. The company’s public debut comes as US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, with some initial data for May showing signs of weakness as well. Read more Still, economists generally expect strong job growth in the coming months, as vaccinations accelerate and the economy reopens. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell further below 500,000 for the week ended May 15, as employers ranging from manufacturing to restaurants and bars scrambled to find workers. Read more ZipRecruiter forecast a 79% to 86% increase in revenue in the second quarter, after reporting an 11% increase in the first quarter of 2021. The company’s job posting activities have rebounded after being hit by the fallout from the pandemic last year. ZipRecruiter’s stock market listing, conducted through a direct listing where no shares are sold prior to opening, follows a record 15-month period in the U.S. IPO market, as investors shifted were rushing to buy stocks of high-growth technology companies. Reuters first announced the company’s plans to go public. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

