Indian stocks to break February high by year-end

BENGALURU: India’s main stock index will surpass the record it set before the latest wave of coronavirus took hold by the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, who predicted for the most modest growth and limited downside risks.
After India’s worst economic performance in four decades in 2020, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a failed vaccine campaign have once again hurt the economy of the world’s second most populous country and, briefly, to its booming stock market.
After its record high of 52,516.76 in February, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up in March and fell about 1.5% in April. But the number of daily COVID-19 cases has started to decline and the index is now up about 6% for the year, with more than half of those gains made in recent weeks.
Reuters’ May 11-26 poll of more than 30 stock analysts saw the Sensex index add another 5% and hit a record 53,200 by the end of 2021, though not much higher than the February high and well below what was expected three months ago.
As of Tuesday’s close of 50,637.53, the Indian stock market is expected to rise nearly 8% to reach 54,500 by mid-2022. It was then planned to close 2022 at 58,500.
“The stock market is still ignoring current fundamentals and instead looking at what it might be three to six months down the road, which is when corporate profits, economic activity and growth are expected to pick up,” said CA Rudramurthy, Managing Director of Vachana Investments.
“But trading will be more selective this year than in 2020, when it was more speculative and you could buy any stock and prices kept going up – that little is being done.”
Asked about the risks to the Indian stock market’s outlook from the coronavirus crisis still plaguing the country, 66% of analysts, or 21 of 32, said it was weak. The remaining 11 said the risk was high.
“All the bad news from the second wave of COVID-19 is over and dusted off and is already discounted in stock prices. Even if the expected third wave hits, this would not be a new situation. The uncertainty – which markets don’t like – from previous waves will no longer be there, ”added Rudramurthy of Vachana.
Despite the modestly optimistic outlook amid declining infections, much depends on India’s success in ramping up vaccinations, analysts said.
The world’s largest vaccine-producing country has only fully vaccinated less than 4% of its population of 1.35 billion, leaving the economy threatened with more lockdowns and sub-par activity.
“For stocks to rise convincingly, you need strong visibility on the growth front. If the vaccination campaign picks up steam, I think it can give the stock markets a big boost,” Shashank said. Mendiratta, economist at IBM in New Delhi. .
In response to a separate question on this year’s outlook for Indian stocks, more than three-quarters of analysts, or 26 of 33, chose “balanced with limited decline.”
While six analysts chose “strong and subject to multiple upgrades”, only one chose “weak and subject to multiple downgrades”.
“The high valuations of Indian stocks suggest that the markets are forecasting very strong growth momentum. But the growth outlook is softening somewhat … and in this context, we do not expect too much upside from ‘here,’ said Rajat Agarwal, Asia Equity. strategist at Societe Generale.
