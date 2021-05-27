Dividend Growth Split Corp. announces a successful night

Do not distribute to US news services or broadcast in the United States.

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the Company) is pleased to announce the success of an overnight cash offering of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares (Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, respectively). The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $ 34.8 million. The offer is expected to close around June 1, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions. The Company has granted the Agents (as defined below) an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days after the closing date of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Class A shares and preferred shares issued at the close of the offer.

The Class A shares were offered at a price of $ 6.50 per Class A share for a distribution rate of 18.5% on the issue price, and the preferred shares were offered at a price of 10.00 $ per preferred share for a yield to maturity of 5.5%.(1) The closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for each of the Class A shares and the preferred shares on May 25, 2021 was $ 6.72 and $ 10.31, respectively. The offering prices of the Class A shares and the preferred shares have been determined so as not to be dilutive with respect to the most recent calculated net asset value per unit of the company (unit) (calculated as of May 20, 2021), adjusted to take into account dividends and certain costs to be incurred before or at the time of settlement of the offer.

The syndicate of distributors was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, Hampton Securities Limited, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp ., Raymond James Ltd. , Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated and Research Capital Corporation.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the Portfolio) comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the company may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the portfolio in global dividend growth companies for the purposes of diversification and enhancement of return potential, at the discretion of Brompton Funds Limited (the manager). In order to be eligible for inclusion in the portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic replenishment and / or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included in the portfolio must have (i) a market capitalization of ‘at least C $ 2.0 billion; and (ii) a history of dividend growth or, in the opinion of the managers, a high potential for future dividend growth.

About the Brompton funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager providing income-oriented investment solutions, including TSX-traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For more information, please contact your Investment Advisor, call Bromptons Investor Relations Line at 416-642-6000 (toll free at 1-866-642-6001), email info @ bromptongroup. com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup. com.

(1) See the performance table below. No cash distributions will be paid on Class A shares if, after payment of a cash distribution by the Company, the net asset value per unit (consisting of one Class A share and one Preferred share) were less than $ 15.00. The yield to maturity of the preferred share is based on the maturity date of September 27, 2024.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information on the securities offered has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the simplified base shelf prospectus can be obtained from a union member. The company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the Offered Securities until the Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories. from Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your broker if you buy or sell shares of the company on the TSX or another alternative Canadian trading system (an exchange). If shares are bought or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when they are sold.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents containing key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in its public documents available at www.sedar.com. The rates of return shown are historical annual compound total returns, including changes in stock values ​​and the reinvestment of all distributions, and do not take into account certain charges such as redemption fees or income taxes. payable by any holder of securities which would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Dividend Growth Split Corp.

Annual returns compounded of net asset value as of April 30, 2021 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years IF Class A Shares (TSX: DGS) 100.5 % 11.4 % 12.2 % 11.0 % 8.2 % Preferred shares (TSX: DGS.PR.A) 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.5 % 5.4 % 5.4 % Growth Split Corp. dividend unit 27.3 % 7.7 % 8.1 % 7.6 % 6.4 %

Returns are for periods ended April 30, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date December 3, 2007. The table shows the Company’s compound performance on one Class A share, one Preferred share and one Unit for each period shown.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and other matters identified in public documents relating to the company, to the future prospects of the company and to expected events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. of the society. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by terms such as may, will, should, expect, plan, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, predict, potential, continue or other similar expressions relating to questions that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from this forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and there will be no sale of such securities in a condition in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.