Business
Bayer to rethink Roundup in U.S. residential market after judge overturns $ 2 billion settlement
(Reuters) -Bayer said on Wednesday he would examine the future of his Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $ 2 billion plan to settle futures claims that the herbicide causes cancer.
The company also said it would re-evaluate its efforts to resolve around 30,000 outstanding claims by Roundup users who claim to have fallen ill from the product.
The announcement came hours after a U.S. judge rejected Bayers’ $ 2 billion class-action lawsuit proposal, which would have provided compensation in return for placing limits on lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco called the plan clearly unreasonable.
Bayer said its new proposal was designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation comparable to the nation-class solution previously proposed.
The company said decades of studies have shown Roundup and glyphosate to be safe for humans.
But thousands of users have alleged that it was the root cause of their non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the blood. Three cases have been tried and in each of them juries have rendered verdicts and tens of millions of dollars in damages for the plaintiffs.
Bayer faces two distinct sets of legal risks related to Roundup, which it acquired as part of its $ 63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.
The company committed $ 9.6 billion in June to settle approximately 125,000 claims and lawsuits from Roundup users who already alleged the product was the cause of their non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company resolved all of these claims except 30,000.
However, given that Roundup remains in the market and there is a 10 to 15 year lag between exposure and onset of symptoms, Bayer also faces years of future litigation from people who use glyphosate on their lawns and farms.
NEW PROPOSITION
Bayer said the Chhabrias Order closed the door on the use of a class action lawsuit to settle such future claims.
Instead, he presented a new proposal.
Bayer said it will immediately engage with partners to discuss the future of glyphosate products in the U.S. residential market, which has been behind most of the claims Roundup caused cancer. .
The company said it will continue to provide glyphosate products to agricultural users.
The company also said it would seek approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to include a link on Roundup labels to inform consumers of studies on the product.
Chhabria had suggested in a hearing last week that Roundup include on its label a reference to a 2015 discovery by the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization that glyphosate is likely carcinogenic to it. man.
He said it would inoculate the company with future litigation, most of which was based on the theory that the company failed to warn consumers of the cancer link to Roundup.
The company also said it will continue to appeal the jury verdicts.
Chhabria said last week that the biggest threat to all Roundup litigation was a US Supreme Court ruling that business was banned by the EPA, concluding Roundup is safe for humans. It is not known if Bayer will ever take a case to the highest American court.
The company also said it will explore alternatives to deal with future Roundup claims.
Bayer will host a conference call Thursday to discuss the new plan.
The Chhabria-rejected deal would have suspended Roundup’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma litigation for four years and prevented Roundup users from seeking punitive damages after the litigation stay expires.
In return, users could be eligible for free medical examinations and compensation of up to $ 200,000 if they were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Edited by Noeleen Walder, Bill Berkrot and Lincoln Feast.
