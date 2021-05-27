SEC assesses new investor protections for PSPCs





WASHINGTON The Securities and Exchange Commission is evaluating new protections for investors in blank check companies known as special purpose acquisition companies, trading vehicles that have grown in popularity over the past year.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday in prepared remarks that his staff were developing ideas for new rules or guidelines for PSPCs. Mr. Gensler questioned whether the structure of PSPC adequately protects small investors, who have piled up in the recent commercial frenzy of blank check companies.

They’ve just taken off like wildfire, you might say, over the past six months, he told the committee in a question and answer session. There are real questions about beneficiaries and investor protection. For private companies, PSPCs offer a streamlined alternative to initial public offerings. A PSPC initially raises funds through its own public offering and lists its shares on the stock exchange. After that, he uses the War Chest to find a private company to merge with. If it finds an agreement, the private company takes the PSPC’s listing on the stock exchange and becomes a public company. Newsletter Sign-Up Journal of the capital Scoops, analysis and ideas leading Washington from the DC office of the WSJ. Companies that have gone public in the past year through PSPC agreements include Lordstown Motors electric vehicle companies. Corp. , who said on Monday he needed to raise more capital, Nikola Corp. and Fisker Inc. The SEC’s Enforcement Division and Manhattan Attorney’s Office are probing Nikola, while a short seller has questioned some of the company’s claims about its technology. The SPAC merger process makes it easier for private companies to project their future income and profits, helping companies achieve higher valuation. The structure attracts a range of types of investors, from hedge funds to high net worth individuals and small investors. PSPC has raised more than $ 100 billion this year, according to SPAC Research. There have been 329 new PSPCs this year, up from 248 in 2020 and 59 in 2019. Stock prices have fallen in recent months, and fewer private companies are jumping at the opportunity to go public via a SPAC wedding amid the market downturn. Citing academic research, Genslers testimony says newbie investors might not understand the risks of trading PSPC stocks, including the potential for dilution. Private companies are flocking to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, to bypass the traditional IPO process and get a public listing. WSJ explains why some critics say investing in these so-called blank check companies is not worth the risk. Illustration: Zo Soriano / WSJ

Early investors in PSPCs, hedge funds, often get warrants that allow them to buy more shares at a predefined price in the future. They also usually sell their PSPC shares before transactions are completed to limit their risk. The founders of PSPC, on the other hand, typically receive 20% of shares in blank check companies as an incentive to start the business and find a goal. Small investors, on the other hand, buy at market prices and tend to hold stocks after the merger, exposing themselves to the risk of a below-average trade. A large portion of these costs may be borne by the retail public, according to Mr. Genslers’ written testimony. SEC policy and enforcement staff closely scrutinize every step to ensure investors are protected, notes Genslers. Mr Gensler also told the House committee, which decides the SEC’s annual budget, that regulators should consider more transparency for private fund managers, perhaps on how they charge special fees and l scope of their tasks to their investors. Pension funds, university endowments and large nonprofit foundations all rely on private equity investments to increase their returns. Many private equity managers register with the SEC and provide investors with a mandatory brochure outlining most fees and their investment strategies. Transparency there is something that can be improved, especially between the investment manager and their investors, Gensler told the committee. There are now more than 18,000 private equity funds in the United States, Gensler said, a 58% increase in the past five years. Mr Gensler reiterated his belief, which he had expressed in previous public remarks, that cryptocurrency exchanges should be regulated. The market for trading assets like bitcoin and ether is completely unregulated in the United States, and the SEC hopes to work with Congress to change that, Gensler said. It tries to bring similar protections to the exchanges where you trade crypto assets, as you might expect on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq, he said. Mr Gensler said the SEC’s $ 1.8 billion budget did not keep up with the agency’s responsibilities. He did not disclose how much additional money the regulator believes it needs. Write to Dave Michaels at [email protected]

