Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates May 27, 2021





Asian stocks were mixed, and U.S. futures fell on Thursday as investors weighed in on the resumption of the pandemic and the possibility of reduced stimulus measures. The dollar continued to rise and yields on treasury bills remained stable. An Asia-Pacific stock gauge broke a five-day rally. China fared better, with actions and currency rise after Washington and Beijing held first trade negotiations since the election of President Joe Biden. Australian stocks ignored a virus lockdown in Victoria state. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fell. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index surged overnight, as energy producers and retailers helped the S&P 500 Index to a more modest rise. The US and Chinese trade chiefs had a first “frank” conversation as the two sides attempted to resolve some of their trade differences. At the same time, tensions persist – the senior White House official for Asia said on Wednesday that the United States is entering a period of intense competition with China. Oil fell below $ 66 a barrel over fears the market could face a flood of Iranian barrels if sanctions against the Persian Gulf producer are lifted. The dollar held a gain and Bitcoin fell further below $ 40,000. Traders continue to weigh in on the threat that price pressures may pose to loose monetary policy that is fueling economic recovery and supporting financial markets. For example, the New Zealand central bank has followed in Canada’s footsteps to signal a possible interest rate hike next year. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Randal Quarles said on Wednesday it would be important for the central bank to start discussing in the coming months whether it intends to cut back on massive bond purchases if the economy continues to emerge from the health crisis. Fed officials have also said on several occasions that they expect a transitory rather than a more severe rise in inflation. Interest rate volatility has subsided and T-bill yields are well below this year’s highs. “Investors appear to be giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt with their transitional inflation forecast, but we suspect the window of confidence may close without supporting evidence in the months to come,” said Craig W. Johnson , Technical Market Strategist at Piper Sandler & Co. .. He expects economic uncertainty and volatility to remain elevated as traders await clarification on inflation trends and the dwindling outlook. Here are some events this week: Initial claims for US unemployment, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday. Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks Futures on S&P 500 fell 0.1% at 1:03 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 contracts lost 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 is up 0.3%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 index rose 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies The yen was at 109.06 per dollar, up 0.1%

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3791 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed little

The euro was at $ 1.2194 Obligations The yield on 10-year treasury bills held at 1.58%

Australian 10-year bond yield fell about two basis points to 1.65% Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $ 65.83 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,897.34 an ounce – With the help of Rita Nazareth, Vildana Hajric and Alyce Andres

