FIGS announces the price of an increased initial public offering





SANTA MONICA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a direct-to-consumer health clothing and lifestyle brand founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, today announced the award for its initial public offering to the savings of 26,386,363 Class A common shares at a public price of $ 22.00 per share. FIGS is offering 4,636,364 Class A common shares and Tulco, LLC (Tulco), the largest shareholder of FIGS, is offering 21,749,999 Class A common shares. The Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase 3,957,954 shares. Additional Class A ordinary shares of Tulco at the price of the initial public offering, less subscription discounts and commissions. FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by Tulco. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol FIGS. The closing of the offer is expected to take place on June 1, 2021, subject to compliance with customary closing conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as the primary book managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Inc. is acting as the accounting manager of the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Telsey Advisory Group LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Academy Securities, Inc. , R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers of the Offer. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn .: Prospectus Department, Telephone: (866) 471-2526, Email: prospectus [email protected]; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, New York 11717, Phone: (888) 603-5847, Email: [email protected]; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Credit Suisse Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: (800) 221-1037, Email: [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy. such securities, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. About FIGS FIGS is a founder-led healthcare clothing and lifestyle brand that aims to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced clothing and products for healthcare professionals that offer an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos