Governor hints Colorado accepts Bitcoin for taxes

Governor Jared Polis expressed his thoughts on the idea at a virtual summit called “Consensus,” which is hosted by the CoinDesk news site.

DENVER cryptocurrency isn’t much of a new term right now, but digital currency has caught the attention of Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado).

Polis said on Tuesday at a virtual summit that he would like to see a way for residents to someday pay their taxes in cryptocurrency.

The conference itself is Consensus 2021 and is hosted by the news site CoinDesk, which concentrates his reports on cryptocurrency.

Polis has expressed interest in the idea of ​​accepting cryptocurrency as a way for Colorado residents to pay taxes.

“I would love to put this in place and wouldn’t it be great to be the first state to do this?” Polis said.

Break down cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency secured by what is called a “blockchain network”.

To help explain it, 9NEWS spoke to Eric Alston, a researcher in residence at CU Boulder. Alston is also the faculty director of the Hernando de Soto Capital Markets Program in the Leeds Business School at CU-Boulder.

“I’m in the camp that thinks creating really rare digital units is really important and really innovative,” Alston said.

According to Alston’s biography, his studies include, among other things, the development of blockchain governance mechanisms in light of their similarities to constitutional amendment processes.

“Blockchain is therefore the distributed ledger technology that supports all major cryptocurrencies,” he said. “The technology itself can vary over wide margins, just as iPhones and Androids are very different and sometimes don’t speak to each other.

“But ultimately, blockchain is a specific cryptographic technology that allows private networks to secure units of account in truly innovative ways. It is technology that is the reason why these cryptocurrencies have taken off to the extent that they have. “

He explained that generally speaking, cryptocurrency has its advantages and risks.

“As with any other risky investment, there is potentially a high reward, but make no mistake, it is a risky investment,” he said. “These are distinct and unproven forms of blockchain technology, pursuing slightly to very different network goals associated with the specific unit of value or unit of account that the cryptocurrency network is in.” creating.

“And so some of them probably won’t be around in a year, these are at the bottom of the market cap, some of the less proven.”

However, he adds that the same is true for even well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

“… these are still showing price fluctuations at a level that would make most investors hesitate,” he said. “And so there is the potential for very high returns. But there is also the potential for losing your entire investment or having it cut in half overnight.”

The idea of ​​paying taxes with cryptocurrency

When Polis expressed interest in the idea of ​​residents paying taxes with cryptocurrency, he also explained the potential challenge behind it.

“The challenge we’ll have is like, for every state, as far as I know, a lot of our taxes are calculated on the federal side,” Polis said. “So it’s out of the same form, you know, and you can fill out a separate form for the report, but a lot of times you can calculate it the same way so I just have to see how we can do it.

“I would love to be the first state to let you pay your taxes in a variety of cryptos and you know, we’ll look at how we can do that.”

9NEWS contacted the Polis office with more questions to elaborate on the idea, but did not hear from Wednesday afternoon.

Alston explained that the idea might be practical, in theory, but especially if what was used were so-called central bank digital currencies (otherwise known as “gov coins”).

“These are in contrast to the ones we have described, the cryptocurrencies that are minted by private networks,” Alston said. “Gov coins, the vision for them is that a government authority, does not quote, mint the coin and then secure the network and validate transactions in their entirety.

“These would be fundamentally centralized, just like the production of dollars in our economy now is. And so if I were a gambler, I would say that we would be paying our taxes in a digital currency denominated or issued by the government long before. that we are not paying our tax obligations in private cryptocurrency. “

Overall, Alston said he believes it will be a possibility of transformation if Polis is willing to consider the idea of ​​paying taxes with privately issued cryptocurrency.

“It would be unprecedented, to my knowledge,” he said. “… But nonetheless, I think Polis and other members of the Colorado state government are emphasizing the blockchain is one that makes sense. And it is based on recognizing the potential. innovative way to reliably secure unique digital identifiers, unique digital signifiers. And that’s what a blockchain does in a very impressive way. “

Polis’ past with cryptocurrency and blockchain

Polis added during virtual summit that he was the first congressional candidate to legally accept bitcoin to contribute to his campaign.

In addition, Polis founded the Congressional blockchain caucus and hosted a Bitcoin demo day at the U.S. Capitol.

It is also known to support blockchain as an economic engine and improve state government security, among others.