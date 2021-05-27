SEC Approves NYSE Amended Shareholder Approval Rules

In April 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved changes to the New York Stock Exchange shareholder approval rules for related party issues and the issuance of 20% or more of a company’s stock. The amendments bring the NYSE shareholder approval requirements closer to those of the Nasdaq and are similar to the COVID-19 temporary waivers to the NSYE shareholder approval rules that expired in 2020, discussed in our previous Viewpoints notices.[1]

Related party issues

Prior to the new changes, section 312.03 (b) of the NYSE Listed Company Manual generally required prior shareholder approval of any issuance to (1) a director, officer or significant securityholder, (2) a subsidiary, affiliate or other closely related person of a director, officer or substantial security holder or (3) any company or entity in which a director, officer or substantial security holder has a direct or indirect substantial interest, in each case, if the number of ordinary shares to be issued (or in which the securities issued may be convertible or exercisable) exceeded 1% of the number of ordinary shares or 1% of the voting rights outstanding before the issue. There were limited exceptions to this rule for (1) issues by start-up companies for cash and (2) issues of up to 5% of the outstanding common shares of the company to substantial security holders for cash. cash at a price equal to at least the NYSE minimum. Price.[2]

As amended, section 312.03 (b) now requires prior shareholder approval for issues relating to more than 1% of the number of common shares or voting rights outstanding prior to issue to a director, officer or significant security holder (each a related party) if the transaction is a cash sale at less than the minimum price. The Amendments remove the shareholder approval requirement for issues to a subsidiary, affiliate or other closely related person of a related party or any company or entity in which a related party has a direct interest or substantial indirect (except where a related party owns 5% or a greater interest in the counterparty as described below). Issues to related parties in non-monetary transactions above the 1% threshold continue to be subject to shareholder approval. Cash sales to related parties who meet the minimum price requirement remain subject to the same limitations as cash sales to all other investors, as discussed in more detail under Transactions of 20% or more below.

The amendments also provide that shareholder approval is required for any related transaction or series of transactions in which a related party has an interest of 5% or more (or such persons collectively have an interest of 10% or more), directly or indirectly, in society. or the assets to be acquired or in the consideration to be paid in connection with the transaction and the current or potential issue of ordinary shares, or of securities convertible into ordinary shares, could lead to an increase in the number of ordinary shares or of the rights outstanding vote of 5% or more prior to issuance. Even if the related party issue meets the minimum price, the issue may still be subject to shareholder approval under this new rule.

As a result of the changes, the new rules remove previous exceptions to the NYSE related party shareholder approval requirements for start-ups and up to 5% cash issues to substantial security holders meeting the minimum price requirement that are no longer relevant.

Section 312.03 (b) continues to require that any sale of stock to an employee, director or service provider also be subject to the stock compensation rules in section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual and that the Shareholder approval is required if any of the other provisions of section 312.03 require such approval.

Transactions of 20% or more

Prior to the new changes, section 312.03 (c) of the NYSE Listed Company Manual required shareholder approval for any transaction involving 20% ​​or more of the company’s outstanding common stock or voting rights prior to issuance. , other than a cash public offering. Section 312.03 (c) included an exception to this requirement for shareholder approval for a transaction involving a cash sale of the company’s securities that met the minimum price requirement and also constituted good faith private financing.[3]

As amended, section 3.12.03 (c) continues to require shareholder approval for issues equal to or above the 20% threshold that do not constitute a cash public offer, but replaces the private financing exception. in good faith by a new exception for issues meeting the Minimum Price Requirement in any financing (which is not a cash public offering) in which the company sells securities for cash. The amended rule provides, however, that if the securities of such financing are issued in connection with an acquisition of shares or assets of another company, shareholder approval will be required if the issuance of the securities alone or in combination with any other current or potential issue of ordinary shares as part of such an acquisition is equal to or greater than the 20% threshold.

Section 312.03 (c) continues to require that any sale of shares to an employee, director or service provider also be subject to the stock compensation rules in section 303A.08 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual and that the Shareholder approval is required if any of the other provisions of section 312.03 require such approval.

Removal of section 312.03T (COVID-19 temporary exception)

The changes also remove section 312.03T from the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Section 312.03T was adopted in May 2020 to provide temporary relief until June 2020 from some of the requirements of Section 312.03 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

[1]See opinions on dated viewpointsApril 13, 2020, May 19, 2020,July 7, 2020and October 2, 2020.

[2]Section 312.04 (i) of the Handbook for Companies Listed on the New York Stock Exchange defines the minimum price as a price that is the lower of the following amounts: (1) the official closing price immediately preceding the signing of the binding agreement ; or (2) the average official closing price for the five trading days immediately preceding the signing of the binding agreement. Section 312.04 (j) defines the official closing price as the official closing price on the NYSE as reported on the consolidated tape immediately prior to the signing of a binding agreement to issue the securities. For example, if the trade is signed after the close of the regular trading session at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on a Tuesday, the official Tuesday closing price is used. If the trade is signed at any time between the close of the regular trading session on Monday and the close of the regular session on Tuesday, then the official Monday close price is used.

[3]Section 312.03 (g) defined good faith private financing as a transaction in which (1) a registered dealer purchases the securities of the issuer for the private sale of those securities to one or more buyers or (2) l the issuer sells the securities to several buyers and none of these buyers or group of related buyers acquires or has the right to acquire, upon exercise or conversion of the securities, more than 5% of the shares ordinary shares of the issuer or more than 5% of the voting rights of the issuers before the sale.