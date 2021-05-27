HSBC is better late than never with the US exit





HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) – Dull applause from investors for HSBC's latest divestiture speaks volumes. Its Hong Kong-listed shares rose less than 1% on news of the sale of most of its U.S. retail banking operations for a song, ending a long and expensive attempt to make it on the market. American mass market. At least the deal removes a distraction that should help chief executive Noel Quinn focus where it matters most, in Asia. People walk past an HSBC bank branch in the financial district of New York, USA, August 7, 2019. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid HSBC transfers 80 East Coast branches, along with some $ 9 billion in related deposits and $ 2.2 billion in loans, to Citizens Financial for a slim 2% deposit premium. Cathay General Bancorp will occupy part of the west coast. The other branches are closed or transformed into HSBC wealth management centers. Quinn frankly acknowledges that the deals make sense because HSBC is too small to be competitive in the market. The numbers back it up. Neither the profits of its banks nor its risk-weighted assets will be significantly affected by the transactions. It's still a sad end to a four-decade effort that included acquisitions ranging from the Buffalo-based Navy Midland Bank in 1980 to the Republic National Bank of New York for $ 10 billion in 1999. Ingloriously, the US deal HSBC's best known is its $ 14 billion purchase. of consumer lender Household Finance, which ended in disgrace after the global financial crisis. With that in mind, the decision to keep US operations aimed at the wealthy may seem reckless. But this is the current banking orthodoxy. Rival Citigroup, under new boss Jane Fraser, is turning to wealth management and affluent clients, while offloading consumer units in 13 markets because they aren't big enough. HSBC sales support the logic: Citizens and Cathay will take 80% of HSBC's 1.4 million US customers, but only one-fifth of the $ 48 billion in accounts. HSBC shares have gained around 20% this year, largely outperforming benchmarks in Hong Kong and London, suggesting investors believe Quinn is heading in the right direction. Trading at just two-thirds of book value, however, also reflects some concerns. The elimination of most of the retail business in the United States marks another healthy step towards Asia, even if American history is a reminder of how slow it could be.







