Next Digital leaves HK to resume operations, sufficient working capital for 18 months





HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) – Shares of billionaire Jimmy Lais Next Digital Ltd will resume operations on Thursday and the company said it had sufficient working capital for at least 18 months from April 1 without funding of its majority shareholder. The Hong Kong National Security Department had informed Next Digitals chief executive Cheung Kim Hung that Lai was prohibited from trading in assets, including shares of the listed company and bank accounts of three owned companies. directly or indirectly 100% by Lai, the publisher said in a statement. statement Wednesday night. The board does not expect the publication of the notice to have an immediate negative effect on the group’s financial condition or operations, Cheung said in the statement. Subsequent actions by Digital were suspended on May 17 after authorities froze Lai’s assets under a new national security law in Hong Kong, while the jailed tycoon pleaded guilty to taking part in the an illegal demonstration in October 2019. Next Digitals Apple Daily said at the time that the listed company had sufficient working capital for nine to ten months. In its statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Next Digital said its unaudited bank and cash balances stood at HK $ 521.4 million ($ 67.17 million) as of March 31. a recent decision to stop publishing Taiwan Apple Daily in print form. Next Digital, in which Lai has a 71.26% stake, also said he did not expect the advice from national safety authorities to affect the volume of trading in the company’s shares. Shares of Next Digital last traded at HK $ 0.186 before being suspended. ($ 1 = 7.7629 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Gerry Doyle)

