Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Increase in Market Offering





MONACO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) (the Company), an international provider of dry bulk shipping services, has raised the maximum total amount to $ 100.0 million shares of the companies ordinary shares that can be sold under its previously announced Market Program (ATM) established on August 7, 2020 with DNB Markets. Inc. (DNB), as commercial agent. On May 26, 2021, the Company filed a prospectus supplement as part of an amendment to its previously disclosed sales contract with DNB in ​​order to increase the size of its market program under which the Company can now offer and sell, on a forward-in-time basis by DNB, the common shares of Companys having an aggregate offer price of up to $ 100.0 million. As of May 25, 2021, the Company had sold approximately 6,664,774 common shares at an automated teller machine and, as a result, common shares with an aggregate offering price of up to approximately $ 78.8 million remain available for sale. About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of dry bulk shipping services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along global shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of shipping services. dry bulk sea transport. Companys common stock, Series C preferred stock and Series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE and trade under the symbols SB, SB.PR.C and SB.PR.D, respectively. Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding future events, the strategy of growth of the company and measures to implement such a strategy, including planned vessel acquisitions and the conclusion of new on-time charters. Words such as expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in demand for dry bulk containers, competitive factors in the market in which the company operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from the time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to post any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based on. For more information, please contact: Company contact:

Dr. Loukas Barmparis

President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Phone: +30 2 111 888 400

Fax: +30 2111878500

Email: [email protected] Investor relations / Media contact:

Nicolas Bornozis, President Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536 New York, NY 10169

Phone: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos