Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Increase in Market Offering

MONACO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) (the Company), an international provider of dry bulk shipping services, has raised the maximum total amount to $ 100.0 million shares of the companies ordinary shares that can be sold under its previously announced Market Program (ATM) established on August 7, 2020 with DNB Markets. Inc. (DNB), as commercial agent.
On May 26, 2021, the Company filed a prospectus supplement as part of an amendment to its previously disclosed sales contract with DNB in order to increase the size of its market program under which the Company can now offer and sell, on a forward-in-time basis by DNB, the common shares of Companys having an aggregate offer price of up to $ 100.0 million. As of May 25, 2021, the Company had sold approximately 6,664,774 common shares at an automated teller machine and, as a result, common shares with an aggregate offering price of up to approximately $ 78.8 million remain available for sale.
About Safe Bulkers, Inc.
The Company is an international provider of dry bulk shipping services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along global shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of shipping services. dry bulk sea transport. Companys common stock, Series C preferred stock and Series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE and trade under the symbols SB, SB.PR.C and SB.PR.D, respectively.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding future events, the strategy of growth of the company and measures to implement such a strategy, including planned vessel acquisitions and the conclusion of new on-time charters. Words such as expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in demand for dry bulk containers, competitive factors in the market in which the company operates, risks associated with operations outside the United States and other factors listed from the time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to post any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based on.
