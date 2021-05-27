HSBC sells most of its retail banking business in the United States





The British bank said on Wednesday it was closing most of its retail banking branches in the country, reducing its current footprint from 148 branches to around 25. Those that remain will be turned into international wealth management centers.

While will remain in the United States, his team will shift its retail activity there to "international banking and wealth management" and more specifically the "needs of affluent and wealthy customers connected globally," he said in a statement. communicated.

The decision to withdraw was largely anticipated. HSBC has repeatedly warned of the need to cut costs in recent years, particularly in the United States, where it has long struggled to gain a foothold with everyday consumers.

“We are pleased to announce the domestic mass market sale of our US retail banking business. They are good companies, but we lacked the scale to compete,” CEO Noel Quinn said in the declaration

“This next chapter of HSBC’s presence in the United States will see the team focus on our competitive strengths, connecting our global wholesale and wealth management clients to other markets around the world.” The London-based lender is now considering selling part of its business to other US players. He said on Wednesday that Citizens Bank, for example, which is based in Rhode Island , had agreed to purchase its East Coast retail unit, as well as an online portfolio, which covers approximately 800,000 customers and 80 branches. On the west coast, Cathay Bank, which is billed as the country’s “oldest operating bank” founded by Chinese Americans, plans to acquire the retail business of HSBC, which includes 10 branches and around 50,000 customers. Both agreements are awaiting regulatory approval. HSBC, which derives most of its money in Asia, has been shifting more and more resources to the region in recent times. The bank told investors earlier this year that it plans to “step up” its investments there by around $ 6 billion, with a focus on China, Southeast Asia and the ‘India as “main engines” of its future growth. In particular, the company wishes to strengthen its presence in mainland China, defend its leadership position in Hong Kong and make Singapore a hub for wealth management. And he remains bullish on India, which generated $ 1 billion in profits for the bank last year. HSBC is also outsourcing some key staff. Last month he announced he would move four of his top executives to Hong Kong later this year, although a spokesperson confirmed Quinn and CFO Ewen Stevenson would remain in London.

