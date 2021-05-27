Oil slips on possible return of Iranian supply as nuclear talks advance

Oil pumping cylinders, also known as “nodding donkeys”, are reflected in a puddle as they operate in an oil field near Almetyevsk, Russia, on Sunday August 16, 2020.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, but remained in the narrow range where they have been all week, as optimism over the summer driving season in the United States and Europe offset concerns about demand in India and a potential increase in supply in Iran.

Brent fell 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $ 68.43 a barrel at 2:20 a.m. GMT, erasing Wednesday’s 22-cent gain. Brent traded between $ 68 and $ 69 for most of this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 43 cents, or 0.7%, to $ 65.78 a barrel, after rising 14 cents on Wednesday, but still in the $ 65- $ 66 range this week .

“The markets remain focused on the Iran nuclear talks and whether and when the sanctions on oil exports are lifted in full,” Citi analysts said in a note.

This will be a big deal for the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called OPEC +, on June 1, where producers will have to assess whether they need to change their plans to ease production from relative production. to the prospect of Iranian supplies. back to market.

Citi has predicted that OPEC + will stick to plans to bring in 700,000 barrels per day (b / d) of oil in June, but the group’s plan to increase supply by an additional 840,000 b / d in June. July “could now be called into question”.

JPMorgan said it does not expect OPEC + to increase production beyond what the group has already agreed to for May through July and will decide on any future increases based on the demand outlook.

Analysts said any increase in Iran’s supply would only be gradual, with JPMorgan estimating Iran could add 500,000 bpd by the end of this year and an additional 500,000 bpd by August. 2022.

While the market was supported on Wednesday by a larger-than-expected drop in US oil inventories, concerns persist about falling demand in India, the world’s third-largest consumer of oil.

“However, we do not believe that demand concerns in India will derail the narrative of the recovery in global oil demand,” Commonwealth Bank commodity analyst Vivek Dhar said.