HSBC Leaves US Retail Banking to Target Wealthy Customers in Asia





HSBC Holdings Plc has exited its US mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s largest lender seeks to focus on high net worth clients and lead billions of capital dollars towards Asia. The London-based bank will maintain a network of 20 to 25 locations that will be transformed into international centers of wealth, according to a statement. It closes 35 to 40 other branches. The bank expects a pre-tax cost of $ 100 million from transactions. The move is part of a larger plan by HSBC to invest more in Asia, where it focuses on banking the region’s wealthy people, as the lender also plans to exit companies in Europe. The bank said it would cut around 35,000 jobs globally to boost profitability after years of fighting lower interest rates. “They are good companies, but we did not have the size to be competitive,” CEO Noel Quinn said in the statement. “Our continued presence in the United States is the key to our international network and a significant contributor to our growth plans.” HSBC owns one of the largest US companies of all non-US banks, in part because of its ill-fated 2003 acquisition of Household International, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in write-downs. Shares were little changed at 8:15 am in London. Read more: HSBC to Prune Investment Bank to Fund Asian Wealth Expansion The transaction will see HSBC move out of mass retail banking in the United States and focus on providing banking and wealth management services to an international client base of around 300,000 high net worth customers. “Our renewed strategy in the United States will allow us to better meet the needs of our global wealthy clients,” said Greg Hingston, regional head of retail banking in Asia Pacific. The bank is reducing its global ambitions, diverting capital from Europe and the United States to finance the expansion of its Asian activities. It is also in the process of selling its French distribution unit. The sale, which the bank started planning in 2019, is now in the home stretch, with Cerberus being the last remaining candidate to acquire the asset. HSBC has agreed to sell 80 of its branches to Citizens Financial Group Inc., a regional lender based in Providence, Rhode Island. Citizens will receive approximately $ 9 billion in deposits and $ 2.2 billion in loans under the deal. The price was not disclosed. Cathay Bank has agreed to buy out HSBC’s home mass market and west coast retail operations, including 10 branches and approximately 50,000 customer relationships. The sale is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval. “These transactions, while very small within the framework of the HSBC group, should contribute to the rationalization of the group ”, Jefferies analysts said in a note Thursday. “Investor reluctance is likely to focus on the fact that in these transactions HSBC is not completely leaving US retail.” – With the help of Ambereen Choudhury, Harry Wilson and Tom Metcalf (Adds details about the offering and strategy throughout.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos