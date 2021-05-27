Royal Caribbean: US cruise line’s Celebrity Edge gets clearance to set sail in June





(CNN) Celebrity edge will be the first major cruise ship from the United States in more than a year as restrictions on Covid-19 continue to decline in the country. The ship, which is part of the Celebrity Cruises line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, was cleared to leave Fort Lauderdale in June 2021. “After months of work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government officials, our Healthy Sail group and industry partners, we can once again offer cruise enthusiasts the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising. We are truly grateful to reach this special milestone, ”said Richard D. Fain, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, in a press release. the CDC States that in order for cruise lines to resume cruising in US waters, they must either conduct “trial” cruises to replicate real-world cruising conditions or comply with CDC vaccination requirements. Celebrity Cruises opted for the latter, which involves submitting an attestation to the CDC stating “that 95% of the crew (excluding any newly embarked crew in quarantine) are fully vaccinated and submit a clear vaccination plan to the CDC. and specific and a schedule to limit the cruise ship to 95% of passengers who have been verified by the cruise ship operator as being fully vaccinated prior to departure. “ Celebrity’s sister company Royal Caribbean recently announced plans to hold its first test cruise in June. This new Celebrity cruise will depart Port Everglades on June 26, with all crew members and passengers over the age of 16 required to show proof that they have been fully vaccinated prior to embarkation. And this regulation will not go away – after August 1, the vaccination rule will extend to travelers over 12 years old. The ship can accommodate nearly 3,000 passengers. The full cruise itinerary for its historic June cruise has yet to be announced. Celebrity Edge debuted in 2018 and cost $ 1 billion to build and equip. The first cruise ship to be designed using 3D technology, its revolutionary ‘endoskeleton’ design – where most of the ship’s mechanical features lie along its spine, opening up the exterior parts to more light and visibility – was a new look in the industry. The cruise industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. The last Celebrity Edge cruise ended in March 2020 and had an all-female crew in honor of International Women’s Day. Captain Kate McCue, who pilots the ship for much of the year, was on board with her crew for almost seven months before being allowed to return home. “It was important for me to stay as long as possible to make sure that the 1,350 crew that we had on Celebrity Edge – and all of the crew that we had in our fleet in the Caribbean – that we could get off, got off, ” she told CNN Travel about the experience. The United States is not the first country to relaunch cruises. More recently, Launch of MSC Cruises several short staycation routes in and around the UK at the start of the month. CNN’s Francesca Street contributed reporting.

