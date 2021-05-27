China steps up support for businesses in the face of soaring commodity prices

Workers make a rotary kiln at the Jiangsu Haijian Stock workshop on May 26, 2021 in an eastern province of China. Zhai Huiyong | Visual China Group | Getty Images

BEIJING The global surge in commodity prices is adding another burden to small Chinese businesses, many of which have barely put the coronavirus pandemic behind them. As a sign of the seriousness of the problem, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders stressed in a meeting on Wednesday that they would first increase support for private companies, amid the lingering problem of securing funding, and second, to cope with rising commodity prices. The statement marked the latest central government announcement in recent weeks on record commodity prices, as authorities rush to limit the negative impact on the economy. If companies selling to consumers keep prices stable in order to remain competitive, rising commodity prices will reduce profit margins.

Already on Thursday, China’s bureau of statistics said industrial profit growth slowed to a 57% year-over-year increase in April, from 92.3% in March. Although those numbers are skewed by the economy’s contraction in the first quarter of last year, the bureau noted the negative impact of rising commodity prices, among other factors. The cost of raw materials, as measured by the producer price index, rose 6.8% from a year ago in April, the fastest pace in more than three years. But consumer prices only rose 0.9% as pork prices fell. The still large gap between producer and consumer prices has drastically reduced the profitability of manufacturers, and they can only maintain normal operations by reducing other costs, materials analyst Gu Shuangfei said on Wednesday. premieres at Nanhua Futures, a Hangzhou-based brokerage. The CPI will likely remain stable in the future, given macroeconomic policies and household income levels, Gu said, noting that as a result, government policy will focus on commodity price controls and stability. business operations. Even in China’s state-dominated economy, small private businesses contribute most of the growth in GDP, tax revenues, and jobs. Wednesday’s meeting of the highest executive body, the State Council, noted that there were a total of around 139 million small, micro and individual enterprises at the end of April. Authorities have repeatedly said in recent months that the pressure on jobs remains high, despite the overall economic recovery from the pandemic. This week’s State Council meeting said measures to help small businesses cope with rising commodity prices included local employment subsidies.

As commodity prices rise and economic activity picks up, some companies are taking out more loans to support future growth. Sheng Ye Capital, a Chinese fintech company that helps small businesses secure finance in an environment dominated by state-owned banks, has seen “very strong demand on the back of rising producer prices,” Kenny said Thursday. Ng, head of investor relations. He expects the demand for loans to remain strong in the near future. Many of the company’s clients operate in infrastructure-related projects such as bridges and toll roads, he said. Loans to new clients can be processed in as quickly as two weeks, with an average size of around 2 million yuan, or about $ 312,000, Ng said.

Speculation on commodity prices