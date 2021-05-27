Business
China steps up support for businesses in the face of soaring commodity prices
Workers make a rotary kiln at the Jiangsu Haijian Stock workshop on May 26, 2021 in an eastern province of China.
Zhai Huiyong | Visual China Group | Getty Images
BEIJING The global surge in commodity prices is adding another burden to small Chinese businesses, many of which have barely put the coronavirus pandemic behind them.
As a sign of the seriousness of the problem, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders stressed in a meeting on Wednesday that they would first increase support for private companies, amid the lingering problem of securing funding, and second, to cope with rising commodity prices.
The statement marked the latest central government announcement in recent weeks on record commodity prices, as authorities rush to limit the negative impact on the economy.
If companies selling to consumers keep prices stable in order to remain competitive, rising commodity prices will reduce profit margins.
Already on Thursday, China’s bureau of statistics said industrial profit growth slowed to a 57% year-over-year increase in April, from 92.3% in March. Although those numbers are skewed by the economy’s contraction in the first quarter of last year, the bureau noted the negative impact of rising commodity prices, among other factors.
The cost of raw materials, as measured by the producer price index, rose 6.8% from a year ago in April, the fastest pace in more than three years. But consumer prices only rose 0.9% as pork prices fell.
The still large gap between producer and consumer prices has drastically reduced the profitability of manufacturers, and they can only maintain normal operations by reducing other costs, materials analyst Gu Shuangfei said on Wednesday. premieres at Nanhua Futures, a Hangzhou-based brokerage.
The CPI will likely remain stable in the future, given macroeconomic policies and household income levels, Gu said, noting that as a result, government policy will focus on commodity price controls and stability. business operations.
Even in China’s state-dominated economy, small private businesses contribute most of the growth in GDP, tax revenues, and jobs. Wednesday’s meeting of the highest executive body, the State Council, noted that there were a total of around 139 million small, micro and individual enterprises at the end of April.
Authorities have repeatedly said in recent months that the pressure on jobs remains high, despite the overall economic recovery from the pandemic. This week’s State Council meeting said measures to help small businesses cope with rising commodity prices included local employment subsidies.
As commodity prices rise and economic activity picks up, some companies are taking out more loans to support future growth.
Sheng Ye Capital, a Chinese fintech company that helps small businesses secure finance in an environment dominated by state-owned banks, has seen “very strong demand on the back of rising producer prices,” Kenny said Thursday. Ng, head of investor relations.
He expects the demand for loans to remain strong in the near future. Many of the company’s clients operate in infrastructure-related projects such as bridges and toll roads, he said. Loans to new clients can be processed in as quickly as two weeks, with an average size of around 2 million yuan, or about $ 312,000, Ng said.
Speculation on commodity prices
The prices of products such as copper and iron ore have hit record highs this year, with each so far up more than 20% for the year. Analysts attribute much of the increase to investor expectations for growing global demand for commodities, as trade activity picks up and local governments maintain a looser monetary policy to support growth.
China’s monetary policy has been relatively more conservative. But the country is the world’s largest consumer of copper and other commodities, and demand from China is influencing prices globally. The country is also home to large commodity futures trading exchanges.
On Monday, five national agencies jointly warned companies against hoarding and manipulation of the market.
“Commodity prices disconnect from fundamentals, increasing downside risks” for the second half of the year, Morgan Stanley economist Robin Xing and his team said in a report on Wednesday.
They predict that China’s producer price index will hit its highest point of the year in the second quarter, but will have a limited impact on consumer prices. The resulting margin squeeze is likely to persist in the near term, before easing into the second half of the year, Morgan Stanley analysts said. They predict that strong global demand will help support earnings.
China’s official purchasing managers index, a measure of trade activity in the manufacturing sector, is due out on Monday. The Producer Price Index and the Consumer Price Index for this month are expected to be released on June 9.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]