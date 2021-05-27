Business
Local startup targets automated stock market with new app
Taking advantage of the growing popularity of the Robinhood stock trading site, a former local employee of Capital One launched his own trading app.
David Weiss recently launched Ayrro, which offers retail investors the ability to automate stock transactions by acting as an add-on to guide trades made on Robinhood.
Ayrro users can set preferences based on a predefined algorithm, create their own, or pay a fee to access another user algorithm. The app executes transactions on Robinhood, so Ayrro users must have a Robinhood account to make transactions.
People new to the stock market can select a startup algorithm, which pre-populates the entries. It is also possible to manually set criteria, such as which stocks or exchange-traded funds to trade, investment amounts, when to buy or sell, among other parameters.
Basically what you do is have a dashboard to build your own stock trading algorithms, Weiss said. Traditionally, a lot of coding would have to be done for this, and that’s exactly what hedge funds and investment firms do.
Ayrro was officially launched this month and is available both as a mobile app and on web browsers.
Users register using one of three subscription levels. There is a free subscription that allows users to simulate trading without real money, as well as a paid subscription of $ 54 per month that allows users to trade with real money.
The app charges users a fee for unique views of other users’ portfolio or when a user wants to copy and use another users algorithm. Its third level of membership is an invitation-only $ 54 per month level that allows those subscribers to share the aforementioned 50-50 fees with Ayrro.
Ayrro has around 100 users, of which around 20 have paid subscriptions.
Weiss also incorporated a little sense of the game into Ayrro. The app distributes digital badges and leaderboards on a leaderboard to reward its top traders. These community features are intended to further entice users to use the platform.
This aspect is a trend that we have observed recently. There are a lot of users on Robinhood, or whatever brokerage they use, and they love to post their earnings (on the internet), Weiss said. We tried to create this same environment in our own application by creating this ranking. We believe that this will be of interest to users in the transactions they execute on Ayrro.
Weiss came up with Ayrro’s idea in 2019 when he got into stock picking while working as a coder and web application designer for Capital One.
I really started to look at day trading. And that’s really how Ayrro’s idea started, he said, adding that he saw an opportunity to bridge the automation gap between individual traders and investment firms.
When stock trading became a more popular activity during the pandemic, Weiss quit his job and founded Weiss Capital, the company behind Ayrro, in April 2020. The company is a home-based business in Lakeside and Ayrro is his only one. product.
The name of the applications is a reference to the word arrow, as in the ascending direction of a price chart.
Going forward, Weiss plans to expand the user base of the apps. There are also plans to introduce cryptocurrency trading on the app.
For an investment of a different kind, locally-based Vint launched this month as an online service allowing users to purchase shares in fine wine collections.
Another local app, Azzida, was also launched in May as an online marketplace for odd jobs.
