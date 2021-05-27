Nano One receives conditional approval to graduate from Toronto Stock Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2021) – Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Rose: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (“Nano One”) is a clean technology company with a patented process for the low cost, low carbon footprint production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the new symbol “NANO”.

Final approval of listing is contingent upon Nano One meeting certain customary conditions of the TSX, including provision of final documentation. Following final approval, Nano One intends to issue a press release confirming the date its common shares will begin trading on the TSX, which is expected to occur before the end of June. At that time, the common shares of Nano One will be delisted from the TSXV.

“As part of our strategy of continued growth, the move to TSX is an important step for Nano One,” said Dan Blondal, Chief Executive Officer. “We are seeing increasing interest in our One-Pot, M2CAM and coated monocrystalline technologies as they can help green and lower costs for a critical part of the battery material supply chain. From ESG-focused institutional investors to deeper collaborations with battery materials players and end users around the world, we are positioning Nano One to capitalize on the much broader macro trend. In the past 18 months, we have completed three financings, tripled the size of our facilities as part of the demonstration plant scale-up, led the trend with continued innovation success and has made measurable progress towards the first commercialization of our technology, with a differentiated and sustainable cathode materials business plan. We are excited about what 2021 and beyond has in store for all of our stakeholders and thank them for their support so far. “

The story continues

###

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp (“Nano One”) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable, low carbon industrial process for the low cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronic batteries and next-generation batteries as part of the global campaign for an emission-free future. Nano One’s One-Pot process, coated nanocrystals, and active metal-cathode (M2CAM) technologies meet fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. . Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials project is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy Fund (ICE) of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

Company contact:

Paul Guedes

[email protected]

(604) 420-2041

Media contact:

Lisa Nash

Antenna group for Nano One

[email protected]

(646) 883-4296

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding meeting final listing requirements and receiving final approval to list the Company on the TSX; the expected benefits to the company of listing on the TSX; and when to start trading on the TSX. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “ believe ”, “ expect ”, “ anticipate ”, “ plan ”, “ have the ‘intention’, ‘continue’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘in progress’, or variations of these words and expressions or statements indicating that certain actions , events or results “will happen”. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that may cause actual results, level of activity , the performance or achievements of the Company differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals. Although the management of the company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or results are not those expected, estimated or anticipated. . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information which are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER (AS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE PERFORMANCE OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85466