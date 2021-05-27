Novartis and Molecular Partners Launch Global Drug Trial COVID-19, with Phase 2 Data Expected This Summer





Novartis’ foray into COVID-19 Therapeutics hit a snag in December, when its mesoblast-associated cell therapy failed to help patients with life-threatening lung injury from COVID-19. But his second effort, aimed at patients who aren’t as sick, is gaining momentum. The Big Pharma, along with Molecular Partners, is launching a Phase 2/3 study of their perspective in adults with early-stage COVID-19 to see if it can prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The duo begin the trial two months after the National Institutes of Health announced they would test the antiviral drug, ensovibep, in hospitalized patients as part of its ACTIV-3 study. Novartis aims to enroll a total of 2,100 patients in its trial: 400 for the phase 2 dose-finding part and 1,700 in the phase 3 part. The study will test ensovibep in adults with a COVID-19 infection confirmed by an antigen test and who have at least two predetermined mild to moderate symptoms within one week of their diagnosis. RELATED: After Mesoblast Drug COVID-19 Flop, Novartis Tries Again with Molecular Partners The companies expect the Phase 2 portion to be read in August of this year, when partners will move to Phase 3. If all goes according to plan and the data from Phase 3 is compelling, Novartis will seek emergency clearance for the treatment from the FDA. . Novartis raised $ 69 million in October 2020 to collaborate with Molecular Partners on a pair of antivirals: ensovibep, also known as MP0420, and MP0423. As part of the agreement, Molecular Partners would perform phase 1 trials for ensovibep and preclinical work for MP0423, with Novartis taking the lead in phases 2 and 3. Molecular Partners will provide the treatments for all studies, unless Novartis pull the trigger on its licensing option, in which case it will resume all other development and commercialization activities. The pact could have an additional $ 165 million if Novartis takes the option on both drugs, although Molecular Partners will forgo royalties in low-income countries, if they get approval, to help cut costs. Antivirals are protein drugs based on Molecular Partners’ DARPin technology, which the company says could result in treatments with long half-lives, which may not need to be refrigerated and can be injected right under. the skin. These characteristics would be particularly important in the fight against COVID-19 in low- and middle-income countries. Although there are two combinations of antibodies permitted to treat COVID-19 infection, the manufacture of antibodies and the challenges of administering intravenous drugs have largely limited the use of existing treatments in the United States. until now. RELATED: Mesoblast Craters Amid Novartis-Backed COVID-19 Drug Trial What’s more, DARPin drugs can be designed to bind to multiple coronavirus sites and could help fight viral leakage, the process by which viruses mutate and escape antibodies, the company says. Recently molecular partners revealed preclinical results showing that ensovibep continues to retain its full potency against new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including those first identified in Brazil, California and New York. By virtue of its tri-specific design, ensovibep was engineered to resist viral mutations and indeed shows potent inhibition of all variants of concern to date, with the potential to maintain activity for future variants as well. Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners, said in a statement. . This type of broad-spectrum activity is essential for any relevant treatment for patients with COVID-19.

