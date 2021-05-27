After BSE, NSE Firms Market Cap Hits Record $ 3 Billion As Stocks Rise

MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange’s market cap hit a record high of $ 3 trillion on Thursday, fueled by a rally in small and mid-cap stocks. On May 21, India’s oldest exchange, the ESB, had taken this step.

Analysts say the Nifty and Sensex have been consolidating since mid-January, dragging liquidity into the mid- and small-cap segments. Additionally, with most large caps being valued rightly, value investors have started moving down the market cap pyramid. From their 52 week lows, Nifty MidCap is up 97%, Nifty Smallcap 134% and Nifty 500 is up 70%.

Indian stock markets surged on Wednesday with the Sensex crossing the 51,000 mark for the first time in nearly three months, as the Nifty approached its all-time high.

The recent rally has been fueled by a drop in the daily number of covid infections, the expectation of a rapid vaccination schedule and signs of easing lock brakes.

Better than expected March quarter results and optimistic comments from many companies also helped improve investor sentiment.

“With a market capitalization of domestic stocks exceeding US $ 3 trillion and a market cap to GDP of over 110%, investors fear that the market recovery will be sustainable. There is no doubt that domestic stocks have been mostly resilient during the second wave of the pandemic in the absence of national lockdown, vaccine availability, and continued industrial / manufacturing / infrastructure activities, albeit at a slow pace with a chain of ‘favorable supply, offered reassurance to investors,’ said Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities.

“A sharp drop in daily workload in Wave 2 and improving recovery rates have encouraged investors over the past week. In addition, the strong results of 4QFY21 and favorable comments from management have also done uplift the feelings, ”Modi said.

Going forward, the likely announcement of the phasing out of state-level lockdowns and the resumption of economic activity may help the market support the recovery, he said.

“The overall market structure remains positive as many states plan to ease restrictions in June, which will help revive economic activity. The boost, if announced by the government, will provide additional support to much-needed sectors. So, as the second wave of Covid-19 recedes in India (active cases have declined by around 1/3 in 3 weeks from the recent peak) and the pace of vaccination picks up in the rest of CY21, we hope and expect the journey to become a little smoother… to positivity, ”said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.