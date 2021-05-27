Bayer struck by failure to cap risk of herbicide cases





FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bayer shares fell as much as 5% on Thursday after a U.S. judge rejected his plan to limit the cost of future class actions claiming its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. FILE PHOTO: Monsanto Co’s Roundup goes on sale in Encinitas, California, US June 26, 2017. REUTERS / Mike Blake The German group questioned the future sale of glyphosate products to residential users in the United States and said it would review proposed settlements for around 30,000 legal claims, after the judge called Bayers end to years of unreasonable litigation Wednesday. We will continue to assess financial risks as we move forward, CFO Wolfgang Nickl said on an analyst call, when asked if the estimate of potential financial burden has been revised. Bayer will be spared payments related to future cases it outlined in its plan this year and next, but will continue to set aside $ 2 billion for the looming risk of new claims, reflecting its view according to which there has been no fundamental change in outlook. Investors were less bullish, with stocks falling 5.3% and trading 4.2% at 8:55 a.m. GMT. Brokerage analyst Bryan Garnier called it the story that never ends. The move will keep a sword of Damocles on Bayer, even if demand for agricultural seeds and pesticides recovers, they added. William Dodero, lead attorney for Bayers, said the group would seek leave from the United States Supreme Court for the defeats suffered in jury trials and appellate courts, even though the proceeds have been repeatedly deemed safe by the US Environmental Protection Agency. A petition to review the rulings in favor of Roundup user Edwin Hardeman would be filed at the end of the summer, with a final verdict expected in the middle of next year, Dodero said. About 125,000 users alleged the product caused their non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the blood, of which 96,000 were resolved and a $ 9.6 billion settlement also included provisions for the remaining claims. Three cases have been tried and in each of them juries awarded tens of millions of dollars in damages to the plaintiffs. We are committed to resolving the Roundup litigation and minimizing the risk to our company from existing and potential future lawsuits, said Bayer Managing Director Werner Baumann. We remain open to settlement negotiations on the remaining lawsuits, as long as the terms are reasonable. However, we will revisit this approach in the future, he added. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco rejected Bayers’ unreasonable class action proposal, which would have provided compensation in return for placing limits on prosecution. Germanys Bayer acquired Roundup with its $ 63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018. Announcing a new plan after the decision, Bayer said it would immediately engage with partners to discuss the future of glyphosate products in the U.S. residential market, which accounts for most cancer claims. Bayer said this market segment is worth around € 300 million in annual sales and that one option included the use of a different active ingredient in Roundup, with no changes expected for agricultural users. Demand for the herbicide remained robust throughout the litigation, Bayer added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos