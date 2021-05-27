US Equity Futures Mainly Lower Ahead Of Unemployment Claims, GDP Update

Stock index futures were mostly a little lower on Thursday as investors await weekly data on unemployment benefit claims as well as an updated snapshot of first quarter U.S. gross domestic product and other economic data.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00, + 0.05% were up 6 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,286.

On Wednesday, stocks essentially battled for a draw in another low-volume session, with the Dow DJIA,

+ 0.03%

obtaining a gain of 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.19%

increased by 0.2%. The highly technological Nasdaq Composite COMP,

+ 0.59%

outperformed its peers with an increase of 0.6%.

What drives the market?

The stocks are stuck in a holding pattern, with investors focused on federal reserves slowly changing their rhetoric as they begin discussions about pulling out bond purchases.

Federal vice president oversight Randal Quarles said on Wednesday it would soon be time for Fed officials to start debate on the slowdown in central bank bond purchases, if the economy continues to improve at its current rate. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida also said U.S. central bank officials may be able to start discussing the appropriate time to reduce their bond purchases program during the next political meetings,

Still, long-term T-bill yields remain well below their March highs and there is no sense of panic in bond markets over a debate on the soon-to-be-hit the Fed, said. Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM, in a note. .

Commercial activity is expected to remain subdued as a three-day weekend approaches. US markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

The S&P 500 Index is largely unchanged over the past month, with value indices significantly outperforming growth and large-cap stocks beating small-caps, noted Mark Hackett, chief investment researcher at Nationwide. Energy, Financials and Materials were the best performers, while Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Utilities were negative.

As the cycle continues to mature, quality companies on the growth and value spectrum that have strong competitive positions, healthy balance sheets, and multiple growth levers are expected to emerge as leaders, while expensive stocks the growth side and deep value might struggle, he mentioned.

Even stocks GameStop Corp.

GME,

+ 15.82%

and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

AMC,

+ 19.20%

continued to steal the show, with stocks soaring for a third day on Wednesday as retail traders crammed into what is now another squeeze on hedge funds and other institutional investors to short sell . Shares of GameStop fell 2.9% in pre-market trading, while AMC fell 5%.

Weekly data on U.S. unemployment claims is due 8:30 a.m. EST, with first-time unemployment claims in the week ended May 22 expected to drop to 425,000 against 444,000 a week earlier.

At the same time, a revised analysis of the first quarter’s gross domestic product should show that the economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.6%. April’s durable goods orders, also due at 8:30 am, are expected to rise 0.9%.

An April pending home sales index forecast for 10 a.m. is expected to slow to 1% after reading 1.9% in March.

Which companies are targeted?