Comment: the Paris Stock Exchange would offer better performance and strengthen its competitiveness with an Islamic index | Salaam Gateway

This article is written by Sophian Fourari and Ezzedine Ghlamallah. Sophian Fourari holds a Masters in International Finance from Rennes School of Business and Ezzedine Ghlamallah is a researcher in Management Sciences at CERGAM of the University of Aix-Marseille.

In a country with an estimated 8.8% of the Muslim population, a number that the Pew Research Center expects to drop to between 12.7% and 18% by 2050, the Paris Stock Exchange has an interest in diversifying and expanding. adapt to new financial instruments. to stay competitive.

A pioneer of Islamic finance on the European continent, the British financial center has lost its momentum since its withdrawal from the European Union, which has caused the flight of certain assets wishing to remain attached to continental Europe. Almost 10% of the assets of British banks have already been transferred to the European Union, warns the New Financial research center.

In view of these events, France could position itself as a hub for Islamic finance in continental Europe.

Given the consequences of Brexit and aware of London as a financial center for Islamic finance compared to its European neighbors, it may be time to see in this particular context the opportunity to transform the financial center of Paris by endowing it with new instruments capable of attracting capital from the Islamic financial industry, which has experienced significant growth over the past two decades.

The intention is to welcome capital from Muslim countries and compete with the London market, keeping in mind the growth of the Islamic financial industry which has grown from $ 462 billion in 2006 to $ 2.4 trillion. assets in 2019, an increase of 525.75%.

We therefore considered the creation of a French Islamic index, which is currently lacking on the Paris Stock Exchange, in order to study the interest of this type of investment in the French context.

The proposed index could use the same selection process as that defined by Dow Jones under the Dow Jones Islamic Market Index. This consists of the execution of three financial ratios: a debt ratio, a receivables ratio and a liquidity ratio. Using this methodology, 75% of the current stocks in the CAC40 index would be excluded.

By eliminating 47% of the companies in our sample, the debt ratio appears to be the most restrictive filter just after the qualitative extra-financial filtering.

Finally, the Islamic Paris index thus constituted would be composed of 10 stocks with heterogeneous weightings and would include companies operating mainly in the IT and consumer discretionary sectors (goods and services considered as non-core).

After various statistical analyzes, the Islamic Paris index appears both less risky and more efficient than its conventional counterpart, with lower volatility and beta and higher returns over the period 2015-2020.

This highlights at the French level what international literature has already explained: adopting the principles of Islamic finance is a choice that is both ethical and profitable.

France wishes to strengthen its financial center in the face of the upheavals that the London Stock Exchange has undergone since Brexit and the Republic has considerable assets to play a decisive role in the current landscape. But it faces fierce competition from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which also intends to capture the maximum amount of capital lost by London.

Given these realities and the current political context in Europe, the Paris Stock Exchange should seriously consider the creation of an Islamic index to finally live up to its position as a European country with the largest Muslim community.

Performance of Islamic, CAC 40 and non-Islamic indices (based on authors’ personal research)

© Sophian Fourari and Ezzedine Ghlamallah 2021