India drops local trials for COVID shots as it battles second wave

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Thursday scrapped local trials of well-established foreign coronavirus vaccines as it tries to speed up the vaccination rollout to counter the world’s worst rise in infections.

FILE PHOTO: A man with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives oxygen as he sits in the classroom of a school turned into a COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24, 2021. REUTERS / Francis Mascareignes

India this month recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the total.

Only about 3% of the country’s 1.3 billion people have been fully immunized, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.

Thursday’s move will allow the import of plans developed by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna with which India has been in talks with little success.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has come under increasing criticism for its inability to get vaccines for its people as a devastating second wave tears the vast hinterland apart.

This is a governance failure since India is one of the largest vaccine producers, Kaushik Basu, the government’s former chief economic adviser, wrote on Twitter.

Good days will come, but this discontinuation of the vaccine will be remembered.

India has inoculated its population with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute, Covaxin manufactured by the local company Bharat Biotech, and has started to deploy Russias Sputnik V.

But supplies are nowhere near the millions of doses that the world’s second most populous country needs.

Last month, India pledged to speed up approvals for foreign vaccines, but its insistence on local trials was one of the main reasons for stalling talks with Pfizer.

The provision has now been changed to completely remove the testing requirement for well-established vaccines made in other countries, the government said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson to Reuters requests for comment.

The country reported 211,298 new infections on Thursday, still the world’s largest daily increase, but nearly half of the daily infections recorded earlier this month.

The total number of cases is now 27.37 million, while deaths stand at 315,235, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

But experts believe that figure vastly underestimates the real toll because only people who have tested positive are counted, while many victims have never been tested.

The Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, has highlighted the global importance of vaccinations in its annual report.

From that point on, the global recovery and its prospects, including for India, will depend on the pace and coverage of vaccination and its effectiveness against emerging variants of the virus, he said.