Reliance Infrastructure reaches its highest level in 2 years; the stock zoom by 103% in one month





Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra), were stuck in a circuit 10% higher at Rs 68.20 on BSE on Thursday due to large volumes. The electric utility’s stock was trading at its highest level since June 2019. It traded higher for the fifth day in a row. As of 1:18 p.m., a total of 14.2 million shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 1.55 million shares on the NSE and BSE. It had reached an all-time low of Rs 8.65 in March 2020 and a record high of Rs 2,632 in January 2008. Over the past month, the stock has gained 103 percent from the level of Rs 33.55, against a 4.5 percent increase in the S&P BSE Sensex. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the country’s largest mortgage lender, continued to offload RInfra shares through secondary market exchanges, which were held by it through the invocation of pledged shares. On Tuesday May 26, the company further sold 3.19 million shares of RInfra valued at Rs 18.77 crore. The company had sold 8.11 million shares, representing 3.08% of RInfra’s share capital, between May 18 and May 24, 2021 (including those dates), HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. “The sale was made through exchanges at the prevailing market price. The aggregate consideration received for the sale of 8.11 shares is Rs 43.91 crore,” HDFC said. Since April, HDFC has sold nearly 5 percentage points of RInfra through the open market. The mortgage lender held 8.25% stake in ADAG Company at the end of the March 2021 quarter, according to shareholder data. The names of the sellers were not immediately determined. Meanwhile, on April 1, RInfra and YES Bank announced a deal to sell Reliance Center, Santacruz, Mumbai to YES Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. All of the proceeds from the sale of Reliance Center, Santacruz are only used to pay off YES Bank debt, RInfra said in a swap case. RInfra’s board of directors is scheduled to meet tomorrow, May 28, 2021, among others, to review and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. Besides RInfra, other ADAG shares like Reliance Capital (up 5% to Rs 13.37), Reliance Communications (up 10% to Rs 2.12), Reliance Power (up 5% to Rs 8 , 68), Reliance Home Finance (up 5 percent to Rs 2.73) and Reliance Naval and Engineering (up 5% to Rs 3.20) were locked into their respective upper circuits on the ESB. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 51,137 points.

