Gap finds a new home at Walmart for its first collection of homes

Walmart Inc. launches Gap Home, the casual clothing giant’s first home collection.

Getty Images



Two months after appointing designer Brandon Maxwell as the creative director of two high-profile labels, Walmart Inc.



WMT

landed casual fashion giant Gap



GPS

Inc., which will launch Gap Home at the retail giant, the first home collection of lifestyle brands.

Gap Inc. has had a hard time during most of the Aughts. The perpetually struggling retailer in March 2020 temporarily closed all of its stores in North America due to the Covid-19 lockdown, losing 70% of its revenue.

Gap Inc. earlier this month sold multi-brand specialty retailer Intermix to private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners. The San Francisco-based retail giant had owned Intermix since 2012, but the small business often seemed like an afterthought for Gap, which operates over $ 1 billion brands such as Old Navy and Banana Republic with very different operating models.

However, Gap may have regained some of his mojo recently, as lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemics led to a work-from-home nation that played into its casual DNA of jeans, sweatshirts and pants. tracksuit.

The strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart, unites two of the best-known retail brands in the United States and beyond. The Walmarts scale will allow Gap to bring its heritage to life through a new category of products. Designs aim to be timeless and suitable for everyday life

The collection will drop on June 24, exclusively on Walmart.com. The Gap Home launch will feature over 400 items in home decor, table top, bedding, and bathroom, ranging from $ 15.88 for a washed denim pillow to $ 64.98 for a set king size reversible comforter in soft jersey.

The designs can easily dress up any room, from college dorms to homes to city apartments. Gap Home’s new seasonal and special collections will decrease throughout the year and will be developed in partnership with the Gaps licensing agency, IMG.

Bedding is suitable for dormitories, city apartments and suburban homes.

Courtesy of Walmart Inc.



We are delighted that Gap has chosen Walmart as the exclusive retailer to launch its house brand, said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president of house at Walmart. American fashion brand, Gap is the perfect partner to bring its timeless signature style into the modern home to help clients design and decorate beautiful living spaces.

Over the past few years, we have focused on expanding our home assortment to provide our customers with high quality and stylish home decor and decor items at incredible value, Soohoo added. Gap Home is the latest example of the success of this mission.

Gap Home embodies the brand’s modern and upbeat American style that bridges people, generations and cultures. The launch collection is designed with the planet in mind and includes materials such as denim and chambray with unique finishes at a price accessible to all customers, Walmart said, adding that the Gap Home collection includes items made from organic cotton and recycled materials.

Walmart is a global leader in the home space with extensive digital reach and distribution, and this partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart and scalable way, said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of the Gap brand. Gap Home at Walmart opens a new door to Gap as a lifestyle brand delivering timeless American flair in whole new ways. We were excited about this growth opportunity, allowing even more customers to fall in love with Gap.

Walmart.com has been upgrading its home business for quite some time. In 2018, the retailer launched a 3D shopping virtual tour and the Buy Part for Home category feature to provide consumers with a higher and more inspiring shopping experience.

While the technology is being exploited only for home products, Soohoo said at the time, while launching these new features for dorms and small spaces, we know they could have applications elsewhere and will continue to do so. listen to customer feedback to determine how to implement it more widely on the site.

The 3D virtual shopping tour allows customers to virtually see an organized apartment showcasing nearly 70 items, including national brands and Walmart private labels. As consumers explore the apartment, they can click on the products of interest to them in each room for more information.