American investors invest money in European equity funds

US investors have stepped up their purchases of European equities even as this year’s performance has been neck and neck with what they can get in the domestic market.

On Wednesday, European exchange-traded funds the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

+ 0.32% ,

the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

+ 0.43%

and the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

+ 0.36%

accounted for three of the top eight equity funds purchased by US investors.

So far in May, $ 4 billion in flows has been sent to European ETFs, the best month for the region since March 2015, said Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas research at State Street Global Advisors.

Europe has a lot of work to do right now in terms of why investors might want to think about it, Bartolini said.

He said that in the first phase of the recovery, ETF investors have turned to sector funds and the small-cap style, and now they are moving to Europe as capacity limitations and foreclosure restrictions are deleted.

On State Streets, numbers using a combination of European stock price-earnings, price-sell, and price-book valuation, against the S&P 500 and over the past 15 years, are in the bottom percentile. The still unallocated European Union stimulus fund, along with increased global travel, should also help the region, he said.

Jefferies analysts say their monitoring of European activity was at 85% of pre-COVID-19 levels. Eurozone economy continues to rebound, with latest Ifo [Institute for Economic Research] and INSEE [National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies] surveys indicating a significant improvement in business confidence in Germany and France, conducted by the service sector, they said, recommending payment company Adyen, bank focused on payments Nexi

-1.78% ,

bank focused on payments Nexi

+ 0.71%

and the automobile manufacturer Stellantis

+ 3.13%

as a means of playing recuperation.

That said, the stock market performance has been roughly the same on both sides of the Atlantic. In dollars, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 12% in 2021, as did the S&P 500

+ 0.32% .

The market as a whole was sluggish again on Thursday. The Stoxx Europe 600

+ 0.46%

rose 0.5% as US stocks opened higher.

Airbus

+ 10.00%

the shares jumped 10%, as the aircraft manufacturer planned to increase production. Of 45 narrow-body A320 aircraft per month in the fourth quarter, the Boeing BA,

+ 4.22%

rival plans to increase production to 64 by the second quarter of 2023 and is exploring possibilities to increase production to 75 by 2025. Airbus also said it will increase production of two more models, the A220, which is the smallest aircraft it manufactures. and the A350 jet.

Bayer

-4.33%

shares fell 4%, after a U.S. judge rejected the company’s plans to set aside $ 2 billion for people who aren’t yet sick or have not yet been sued after contracting cancer using Roundup weedkiller. Bayer says it could remove the product from the United States entirely for retail users.