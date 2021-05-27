Best Buy (BBY) Profits Beat First Quarter 2022

Best Buy said Thursday that sales were up 36% in the first quarter of the fiscal year, thanks to the spending spree by buyers. consumer electronics.

The company shares 3.3% in pre-market trading after the electronics and appliance retailer raised its forecast.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said consumers decided to invest in kitchen technology and appliances as they saw their homes increase in value. She said demand “was extraordinarily high” over the three-month period.

“This demand is driven by a continued focus on the home, which encompasses many aspects of our lives including working, learning, cooking, entertaining, redecorating and renovating,” she said in a press release. “Demand was also supported by government stimulus programs and the strong housing environment.”

This raised the retailer’s expectations for the first half of the year. CFO Matt Bilunas said Best Buy expects same-store sales to grow 3% to 6% this year. He previously said they were going from a 2% decline to a 1% growth. However, he said the company expects customers to increase spending in other areas, such as travel and restaurants, in the second half of the year.

Here’s what the company reported for the fiscal quarter ended May 1 compared to what Wall Street expected, based on an analyst survey by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $ 2.23 adjusted vs. $ 1.39 expected

Turnover: 11.64 billion dollars against 10.44 billion dollars expected

Best Buy’s first-quarter net income rose to $ 595 million, or $ 2.32 per share, from $ 159 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, he earned $ 2.23 per share, or more than the $ 1.39 per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net sales reached $ 11.64 billion, from $ 8.56 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $ 10.44 billion.

Sales online and in stores open for at least 14 months rose 37.2%, more than 22.4% growth analysts expected in a StreetAccount survey. The company said it had seen sales growth in almost every category, with the biggest gains in home theaters, computers and home appliances.

Barry said on an earnings call that total new customer growth was about 50% higher than pre-pandemic levels. These clients look different, however: a little younger, more female, and a slightly lower income, she said.

And for the first time, the retailer’s largest cohort of buyers over the past 12 months is millennials, she said.

This is the first quarter that Best Buy faces year-over-year comparisons of its business during the pandemic. A year ago, the retailer saw unusual buying habits unfold as Americans prepared for long stays at home and quickly began to work and attend school remotely. Sales first rose and then fell in the quarter of last year as the retailer opted to temporarily close stores and switch to a curb-only collection model.

Best Buy is betting that the pandemic will permanently change consumer behavior and has said it will lead to changes in its workforce and stores. The company laid off about 5,000 employees in early February and said the footprint of its stores nationwide will shrink as it reviews lease renewals.

Barry said during Thursday’s earnings call that the company is trying to better understand the role of stores going forward and has started testing different formats. He runs a store with a smaller sales floor and a larger back room to process online orders. He also opened a more experiential store in Houston where customers can try out gaming and fitness products, explore high-end home theater setups, and consult with a larger Geek Squad team.

Later this year, Barry said, Best Buy will try out other store prototypes that vary in size, including a new factory outlet.

“We are testing the right mix of experience, space and location, and all of these things have to play together in the right way,” she said. “We obviously feel the urgency. We want to make sure that we understand this, but we don’t want to be so urgent that we risk the client and luckily also the experience of the employees in this job. And it’s important to note that we are not. even in a standardized environment. “

As of Wednesday’s close, shares of Best Buy have risen 17% this year. Shares hit a 52-week high at $ 128.57 earlier this month and closed at $ 116.96 on Wednesday. The market value of the company is $ 29.29 billion.

Read the company’s press release here.