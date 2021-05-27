Aquis tackles unbundling problem with expansion of search for major stocks





The Aquis Exchange (AQSE) has set out plans to provide free access to research on its Apex stocks to address issues related to research unbundling for SMEs. Under the new program, quantitative research on AQSE’s Apex stocks will be provided by machine learning and artificial intelligence analysis FinTech, Fregnan, and published on the AQSE website. Additional fundamental research on Apex stocks will also be available through a new research portal in partnership with the research aggregation platform, Research Tree. The plans we are unveiling today to expand the research provided into AQSE-listed stocks fulfill yet another of the promises we made when we bought this company and take us further on the journey to making AQSE the home of AQSE. most suitable and best for growth companies, said Alasdair Haynes, Managing Director of Aquis Exchange. Research unbundling, which came into effect with MiFID II in 2018, has been at the forefront of significant debate recently amid claims it caused a significant decline in SME research, leading to a decline in research on SMEs. subsequent investments in these by asset managers. UK and EU regulators have made offers in recent months to ease liquidity pressures on SMEs from unbundling, with Europe offering companies with market capitalizations of less than 1 billion over 36 months an exemption from the ruling in the part of its COVID-19 package in March. The UK followed suit in April, offering SMEs with market capitalizations below € 200 million exemption from the unbundling requirement. However, recent research from Liquidnet suggests that re-bundling and traditional research as a stand-alone product is unlikely to counter the decline in SME investment, as the information required by asset managers to take a investment decisions have evolved thanks to regulatory changes and the pandemic. Liquidnet claimed that better access to SME data – like the initiative developed by Aquis – the standardization of non-financial data and tax incentives for SMEs wishing to register in the UK and Europe would improve their chances. The extensive research on Apex stocks at AQSE is Aquis’ latest program recently. In November, the exchange confirmed plans for an incentive program that awards stocks to top performing market makers with the aim of narrowing spreads on stocks in the Apex segment of the AQSE growth market.

