5 things you didn’t know about Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) went public in one of its worst years on record, and it was still the largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2020, starting at $ 68 per share for a valuation of $ 47 billion. Trading at 21 times sales, stocks are expensive. But don’t write it down just because of it; there is also a great story of growth. Here are five things you didn’t know about the vacation rental platform.

1. It’s easy to get started

One of the ways Airbnb has transformed the travel industry is by empowering anyone with an extra bed to become a travel entrepreneur. This is why more than 4 million hosts have connected to the platform, including many hosts who have several rentals. This is important for several reasons. First, the success of the hosts is the success of the business, so Airbnb is committed to providing a good experience for the hosts. Second, the company provides a platform, but does not need to invest in expensive construction. And what I think is most important, the sky is the limit (literally). The business can grow as large as the number of hosts connecting, all without too much overhead.

Of the new Q1 listings, 50% received a reservation within four days of going on sale and 75% received a reservation within 12 days. New ads convert, and that’s good for all parties.

2. The majority of guests are women

Fifty-five percent of Hosts and 58% of Superhosts are female. This has become important during the pandemic as women have lost their jobs disproportionately, and since it is relatively easy to become an Airbnb host, Airbnb is helping women build successful careers. Between March 11, 2020 and March 11, 2021, the average first-time host with an ad earned $ 8,000.

3. There are untapped growth streams

One of the most interesting information from the Q1 report is that Airbnb rentals turn out to be more than a vacation spot – people use them as long-term homes. About a quarter of bookings (before cancellations and changes) were for extended stays of 28 days or more. This was an increase from 14% in 2019; 50% of reservations were for seven days or more.

This is a huge growth opportunity, and one that has yet to be fully explored.

4. Its activity is more resistant than you think

The company made a full recovery in the first quarter of 2021, with sales increasing from 2019 figures. Gross booking volume declined, but average daily rates increased. This means it can further increase sales in harsh environments, and it bodes well for the company’s potential when travel fares return to a growth path.

Airbnb’s model of making travel easier and cheaper is also expected to benefit from the work-from-home trend.

Some of the top performing categories in the first quarter were domestic travel and less densely populated areas. When traveling was difficult, people always chose to travel, but in different ways. Airbnb easily responded to these requests with its large and diverse assortment of rentals.

In the first quarter, active registrations increased by 30% in non-urban areas. While new listings can appear in areas where there is demand and Airbnb can find and recruit hosts to meet demand as it changes, this is an incredible advantage Airbnb has over agencies. traditional travel agents, which cannot build new hotels so easily.

5. He recorded a huge loss in the first quarter

Despite all of his fantastic performance in the first quarter, his loss extended to over $ 1 billion. That included $ 782 billion which the company said was unrelated to day-to-day operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, amortization and amortization (EBITDA) improved to a loss of $ 59 million due to improved variable costs, better management of fixed costs and improved operational efficiency. marketing.

Airbnb announced a huge plan to upgrade its hosting program on Monday, with more than 100 changes. These include features like more flexible scheduling options and an arrival guide for guests with all the information they need for their stay. It remains to be seen how these changes will affect bookings and sales, but it could be huge. At the very least, it shows that the business values ​​progress and will take the necessary steps to step out of its comfort zone and grow, and it’s an attribute of a business that you want to monitor.