Consumer credit startup Acorns goes public in more than $ 2 billion PSPC deal





A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York on February 10, 2009. REUTERS / Eric Thayer

Acorns Grow Inc said on Thursday it was going public through a merger with blank check company Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX.O) in a deal valuing the savings and investment app at around $ 2.2 billion. The merged entity will receive more than $ 450 million in cash proceeds from the transaction, which includes a private placement at $ 10 per share from investors such as Declaration Partners, Greycroft, TPG and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) . Launched in late 2014, Acorns helps users invest in stocks and bonds and operates on a subscription-based model. It has four million subscribers in the United States. The Irvine, Calif.-Based company counts digital payments giant PayPal (PYPL.O), BlackRock and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) among its investors. It also has a partnership with CNBC, owned by Comcast, to produce content focused on financial literacy. Pioneer Merger shares rose nearly 3.6% on Thursday. The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) raised about $ 403 million in an initial public offering earlier this year. PSPCs are shell companies that raise funds via a listing to acquire a private company in order to make it public, allowing these targets to bypass a traditional IPO. The merger comes at a time of relative lull in the blank check trading space, as PSPCs have taken many public, often loss-making or even no-revenue, companies to high valuations. Increased regulatory control has also played a role in slowing down what has been Wall Streets’ biggest gold rush in recent years, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opening an investigation into the frenzy. Acorns has said it will operate as Acorn Holdings Inc and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OAKS” after the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos