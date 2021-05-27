Connect with us

Wayfair Sale: Memorial Day 2021

(CNN) –

With summer approaching, now is a great time to update a room, change your decor for something lighter and brighter, or just pick up some new outdoor furniture. With that in mind, we found the best deals at Wayfair Memorial Day Sale, including major appliances starting at $ 199, up to 35% off grills and fireplaces, and up to 40% off kitchen renovations and exterior structures.

We’ve scoured the reviews and rounded up 21 of the company’s top-rated and best-selling buys that aren’t just great deals, but will also help make your summer a whole lot more fun. Read on for all the details.

Gold Flamingo Cain 6-Drawer Dresser ($ 759.99, originally $ 1,080; wayfair.com)

Chest of 6 drawers Flamingo Cain golden

Wayfair

Chest of 6 drawers Flamingo Cain golden

Give your bedroom a dose of glamor with this stunning six-drawer glass dresser that will store your clothes in style.

Greyleigh Aadvik Low Profile Tufted Standard Bed ($ 167.49, originally $ 196.82; wayfair.com)

Greyleigh Aadvik Low Profile Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed

Wayfair

Greyleigh Aadvik Low Profile Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed

Available in three neutral shades, this understated and much loved bed will add a new level of chic to your bedroom.

August Grove Skeen Open Frame Headboard ($ 114.99, originally $ 155.99; wayfair.com)

August Grove Skeen open frame headboard

Wayfair

August Grove Skeen open frame headboard

With a beautiful antique brown finish welded from metal, this sleek headboard has flowing lines and is strong and sturdy.

Vulcan Black Rae 3-Post 2-Drawer Nightstand ($ 285.99, originally $ 339.99; wayfair.com)

Vulcan Black Rae 3-Post 2-Drawer Nightstand

Wayfair

Vulcan Black Rae 3-Post 2-Drawer Nightstand

Everyone needs a bedside table for a lamp, a glass of water and a drawer to store your phone, and this discounted, clean-lined number is just what you need. .

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 70-inch Wide Outdoor Love Seat with Cushions ($ 799.99, originally $ 1,381; wayfair.com)

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 70-inch Wide Outdoor Love Seat with Cushions

Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 70-inch Wide Outdoor Love Seat with Cushions

Available in 12 colourways, give your patio, patio or garden an upgrade with this comfortable and stylish loveseat.

Pure Garden 108-inch Market Umbrella ($ 49.99, originally $ 149.99; wayfair.com)

Pure Garden 108 '' Market Umbrella

Wayfair

Pure Garden 108 ” Market Umbrella

Perfect for small spaces, this Pure Garden Half Umbrella stands up against a wall or glass door to act as a DIY awning in your outdoor oasis.

Falmouth Sol 72 Outdoor Reclining Lounger Set with Cushions ($ 1,059.99, originally $ 1,838; wayfair.com)

Falmouth Sol 72 Outdoor Reclining Lounger Set with Cushions

Wayfair

Falmouth Sol 72 Outdoor Reclining Lounger Set with Cushions

Lay back in style with this pair of reclining lounge chairs. Available in 12 colourways and made with an aluminum frame, each piece is wrapped in resin wicker in a vanilla cream tone to resist weathering, water, UV rays and rust.

Weber Genesis II Gas Grill ($ 779, originally $ 979; wayfair.com)

Weber Genesis II gas barbecue

Wayfair

Weber Genesis II gas barbecue

Memorial Day is the official launch date for the grilling season, so you know it’s time to take your outdoor cooking game seriously with this popular gas grill.

Performance Series Char-Broil Grill with Side Burner ($ 249.99, originally $ 279.99; wayfair.com)

Performance Char-Broil Series Grill with Side Burner

Wayfair

Performance Char-Broil Series Grill with Side Burner

Is propane more your style? This low cost grill features porcelain coated cast iron grates and durable stainless steel burners.

Royal Gourmet 30-inch Charcoal Grill with Smoker ($ 117, originally $ 159.99; wayfair.com)

Royal Gourmet 30 '' Charcoal Grill with Smoker

Wayfair

Royal Gourmet 30 ” Charcoal Grill with Smoker

This versatile charcoal smoker has an offset smoker and temperature gauge and features porcelain enameled steel wire cooking grates and a chrome warming grid. Everything you need to smoke!

Millwood Pines Jackman Outdoor Wood Fireplace ($ 132.99, originally $ 249.99; wayfair.com)

Millwood Pines Jackman Outdoor Wood Burning Fireplace

Wayfair

Millwood Pines Jackman Outdoor Wood Burning Fireplace

At almost halfway, this highly rated fireplace featuring a spark screen and moon and star cutouts is a must-have purchase for the summer season.

Arlmont & Co Koch Outdoor Wood Burning Fireplace ($ 309.99, originally $ 469.99; wayfair.com)

Arlmont & Co Koch outdoor wood fireplace

Wayfair

Arlmont & Co Koch outdoor wood fireplace

This substantial touch fire pit has a charming stone base and will create an amazing party atmosphere while keeping you warm on a cool summer night.

Milena Three-Post 2-Drawer Sideboard ($ 263.99, originally $ 309.99; wayfair.com)

Milena 3-Post 2-Drawer Sideboard

Wayfair

Milena 3-Post 2-Drawer Sideboard

Add a touch of simple country inspiration to your living room, kitchen or dining room with this sideboard that can store dishes, media, or whatever else you want to keep out of sight.

Gold Flamingo Bram 5-Piece Dining Set ($ 399.99, originally $ 599.99; wayfair.com)

Gold flamingo bram 5 piece dining set

Wayfair

Gold flamingo bram 5 piece dining set

Choose from five chair colors for this chic and affordable glass dining set.

Kelly Clarkson Home Tiphaine Kitchen Island with Faux Marble Top ($ 1,639.99, originally $ 3,100; wayfair.com)

Kelly Clarkson Home Tiphaine Kitchen Island with Faux Marble Top

Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Tiphaine Kitchen Island with Faux Marble Top

Give your kitchen a major bargain update with this island from the Kelly Clarksons collection.

Huntingdon Tufted Polyester Three-Post Chesterfield Chair ($ 253.99, originally $ 319.99; wayfair.com)

Huntingdon Polyester Tufted Three-Post Chesterfield Chair

Wayfair

Huntingdon Polyester Tufted Three-Post Chesterfield Chair

Available in seven colourways, this chic upholstered chair with nailhead trim will bring a traditional touch to any room.

Birch Lane Genuine Eufaula Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa ($ 939.99, originally $ 4,838.68; wayfair.com)

Birch Lane - Eufaula - Genuine Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa

Wayfair

Birch Lane – Eufaula – Genuine Leather Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa

At over 80% off, this almost 5-star sofa is a steal. You’ll love curling up with the rolled arms of this classic tufted sofa.

Gold Flamingo Ryker Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa ($ 849.99, originally $ 1,395; wayfair.com)

Gold Flamingo Ryker Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa

Wayfair

Gold Flamingo Ryker Velvet Rolled Arm Sofa

This velvet upholstered sofa comes in five colors and looks so comfortable. With high ratings from buyers, now is a great time to update your salon.

GE Frost Free Undercounter Upright Freezer ($ 719.10, originally $ 799; wayfair.com)

GE Frost Free Undercounter Freezer

Wayfair

GE Frost Free Undercounter Freezer

If you are ready for extra storage in the freezer which is simple and energy efficient, then install this freezer, it is one of the top rated appliances on sale. You will also receive a $ 100 Wayfair Gift Card to spend on a future purchase when this product ships.

GE Smart Front Load Electric Washer and Dryer ($ 1,798.20, originally $ 1,998; wayfair.com)

GE Smart Front Load Electric Washer and Dryer

Wayfair

GE Smart Front Load Electric Washer and Dryer

Not only does this washer and dryer set have stellar customer reviews, but you’ll also save $ 200 on this front-load duo. Additionally, you will also receive a $ 100 Wayfair Gift Card when this product ships.

Modern Glass Smart Dual Fuel Range Café ($ 3,509.10, originally $ 3,799; wayfair.com)

Modern Glass Smart Dual Fuel Range Café

Wayfair

Modern Glass Smart Dual Fuel Range Café

Another top-notch appliance, this range offers two independent ovens, allowing you to cook a roast and bake a cake at the same time. Don’t forget this $ 100 Wayfair Gift Card once it’s shipped.

For more good Wayfair offers, check CNN coupons.

