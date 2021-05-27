MaineHealth will bring vaccination clinics to businesses. First stop: Becky’s Diner

Starting next week, MaineHealth will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics to local businesses in an effort to help address the challenges of vaccinating younger people.

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3, visitors to Becky’s Diner on Commercial Street in Portland can receive the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Anyone who gets vaccinated will also receive a $ 15 restaurant gift certificate.

Becky’s Diner caters to a wide variety of people. Our hope is that the introduction of the vaccine into our business will help them reach a segment of the population that has not received immunizations for a wide range of reasons, owner Becky Rand said in a statement. The restaurant industry, like so many other industries, has seen many changes over the past year due to COVID-19. The vaccination effort that has been deployed will bring us back to a sense of normalcy that the whole community can expect. We are delighted to play a small role in this effort.

MaineHealth, the state’s largest health care system, is working on partnerships with other companies in its network and will release more information on locations and dates when finalized, the carrier said. John Porter lyrics. In general, MaineHealth strives to find places that may appeal to young adults and those in rural areas. Additional venues could include concert halls, breweries, restaurants, and churches.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Thursday reported 122 new cases of COVID-19, marking the seventh day in a row the state has recorded fewer than 175 cases. No additional deaths were reported.

The seven-day daily average of cases now stands at 129, the lowest since late February. That’s down from 267 two weeks ago and 360 cases this time around last month. Cases tend to drop across the country and vaccinations and warmer weather have had a noticeable impact on transmission.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 67,416 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 825 deaths, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the positive trends in cases, deaths and hospitalizations remain high, although both are lagging indicators, meaning any drop would come two weeks or more after the decrease in cases.

Over the past month, the state still averages nearly two deaths a day, up slightly from the previous month, but still shy from the peak months of December and January, when more than six people died on average each day from COVID-19.

As for hospitalizations, there were 112 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, a decrease of six from the day before. Of these, 44 are in intensive care and 19 are on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized has not fallen below 100 since April 17 and, of those who have been hospitalized in recent weeks, almost all are not vaccinated.

Maine’s vaccination rate remains among the highest in the country, along with all other New England states. CDC director Dr Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that the vaccines had been remarkably effective in protecting people against COVID-19. Of those who were vaccinated, 99.96% did not contract the virus.

Clear correlations also appear between counties with higher transmission rates and lower vaccination rates.

According to data from the Maine CDC, the counties with the highest case rates in the past 28 days are: Androscoggin, Kennebec, Piscataquis, Somerset and Oxford. All except Kennebec are in the top five counties with the lowest vaccination rates.

As of Thursday morning, Maine had administered a total of 709,636 first doses, representing 59.9% of the eligible population over the age of 12, and 688,265 final doses, or 58.1% of those 12 and over.

Still, the state has seen vaccinations drop for six straight weeks and struggles to make significant gains with young people, even amid a shift in strategy to smaller, more flexible sites and the introduction of incentives.

Of those aged 50 and over, 80% received either a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. This is equal to or greater than the level necessary for so-called collective immunity.

However, among 12 to 49 year olds, the rate is 52%. Children under 12 still have months to be eligible for a vaccine.

In addition to the MaineHealth initiative featuring businesses, the Maine CDC said any business interested in partnering with the state to host a small on-site clinic should reach out.

The state continues to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on a mobile vaccination clinic that has been set up in underserved areas. On Thursday, the clinic traveled to Milbridge, Washington County, where it will stay until Saturday.

From there, it will go even further east to Calais from Tuesday to next Thursday, then to the northernmost point of Maine, Madawaska from Saturday June 5 to Monday June 7. No appointment is necessary.

This story will be updated

“Previous

Woman dies in car crash in Saint-Albans, police say

Following ”

CVS offering the chance to win prizes for those who get vaccinated, starting June 1