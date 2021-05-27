Analysis – New York Could Benefit From Euro Derivatives Brexit Brawl

LONDON (Reuters) – A rush to move euro-denominated derivatives clearing from London to Frankfurt to meet European Union demands after Brexit could do business in New York and hamper the capital market for blocks of 27 members , warn the banks.

The future of the country where euro derivatives are allowed for bloc clients has become a focal point of the Brexit debate, with EU politicians keen to wrest control of the € 100 trillion market ($ 122 trillion) to the City of London after Britain left the EU. .

While employing a relatively small number of people, euro clearing is a central cog in European financial markets, so EU policymakers argue they should have full oversight.

The executive of the blocks, the European Commission, is studying the technical issues raised by the transfer of multibillion-euro business from the LCH clearing platform of the London stock exchanges to Deutsche Boerses Eurex in Germany.

New York has already profited from Brexit after most euro derivative trading in London moved to EU and SEF platforms in the US after the British left completely on December 31, 2020.

Brussels is now aiming for compensation, which ensures that a deal is done even if one side of the deal goes bankrupt, and the United States could end up seizing business here as well.

LCH accounts for over 90% of global euro interest rate swap clearing and claims to be already overseen by the EU.

But the LSE unit is only allowed to serve EU customers until June 2022, and industry officials say a change in euro clearing from London is now inevitable.

Although the European Commission announced in January that it would release recommendations by mid-2021, it is now unlikely to be made public, a source familiar with the situation said.

The LSE has said CHL members do not want to divide the market by moving compensation from London.

If you want to build up liquidity in the EU, we believe it should be voluntary, market driven and happen over time, said Bruce Savage, director of the Futures Industry Association in Europe.

Albert Menkveld, professor of finance at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, estimated that the fragmentation of euro rate swap netting would cost LCH users at least € 2 million per day in additional collateral to require two compensators.

Banks have started discussing how smoothly such an unprecedented change could go and for what products, industry sources say. Some banks insist that it should be up to customers to decide where they clear.

Banks want to move just the amount needed for LCH to gain some form of permanent access to the EU from June next year, and EU banks maintain access to a global pool of activities compensation, said a senior industry source.

Only a quarter of the euro swaps cleared by LCH have an EU counterparty over which EU regulators have direct influence, leaving most of the global market in London.

The global euro swap market totals 100 trillion euros in notional outstandings, with LCH representing 80% and Eurex 20%. The German operator is aiming for a 25% stake.

We are in favor of a market-oriented alternative for clearing euro swaps within the EU, said Matthias Graulich, member of the board of directors of Eurex Clearing.

Offshoring involves closing a post in London and opening a new one in Frankfurt, a complex process that has never been undertaken on the scale envisioned.

There is no first-mover advantage, as the first-mover won’t get better prices, according to industry sources.

Eurex clears swaps and other products in euros, while LCH clears swaps in multiple currencies, making offshoring more difficult.

EU pension funds that are primarily euro-denominated might be more willing to outsource clearing, but many EU clients of LCHs clear more in dollar swaps than in euro swaps. which means they need multi-currency clearing, industry sources say.

Our approach is to offer a comprehensive euro-focused portfolio of services through bond futures, swaps and repo. It’s different from LCH, Graulich said.

Offshoring could be further complicated if the EU curbs LCH’s access to the bloc after June 2022 to only clear non-euro swaps, and if ESMA, the securities supervisory body of the EU, is considering whether there should be a forced relocation of euro swap netting.

ESMA said it aims to complete the assessment well before the June 2022 deadline.

Offshoring euro derivative clearing by regulatory mandate would have negative financial, business, operational and risk implications for market participants and place EU companies at a competitive disadvantage, said AIFs Savage.

Unable to save money from clearing in multiple currencies in London, EU customers could turn to the CME in the US, which has long-term EU authorization to serve customers in the bloc. .

For some EU clients with multi-currency positions, they would be more likely to move their positions to New York than to the EU, a senior industry official said.

If clearing business moved to the United States, the EU would have even less oversight over the activity, said Scott OMalia, CEO of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

CME declined to comment.

LCH must give clients three months’ notice to move euro positions from London if Brussels refuses to renew access from next June, meaning time is running out.

It is not very clear where this is going to go, said Katharine Braddick, head of financial services at the UK Department of Finance.

