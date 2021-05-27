Stocks and yields rise as US data shows economy gathers momentum





Global stock markets and US Treasury yields rose on Thursday as better-than-expected jobless claims data and a positive first-quarter gross domestic product report showed the economic recovery gaining momentum. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 406,000 for the week ended May 22, according to the US Department of Labor, as layoffs eased as companies desperately seek workers to respond. to the growing demand triggered by a rapidly reopening economy. It was the lowest since mid-March 2020 and has kept claims below 500,000 for three consecutive weeks. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 425,000 candidates for the last week. Read more A separate Commerce Department report confirmed Thursday that economic growth accelerated to an annualized rate of 6.4% in the last quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus. The data, which has not been revised from the estimate released last month, represents the second-fastest GDP growth since the third quarter of 2003. At the end of the morning, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bills rose to 1.6147% from 1.574% on Wednesday evening. “This is the first time that continued unemployment claims have exceeded expectations and it shows that more and more people are starting to return to work, which is very positive for the economy,” said Thomas Hayes, Managing Member of Great Hill Capital. The MSCI World Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.15% to 709.59. Europe’s largest stock index (.STOXX) rose 0.37%, led by industrials, commodities and financial sectors. On Wall Street, all major indices were trading higher, with industries, communications services and financials making the most gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.24% to 34,404.66, the S&P 500 (.SPX) increased 0.15% to 4202.39 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 0.08 % at 13,748.40. Overnight in Asia, the largest MSCI Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) recouped its losses to trade flat, just below Wednesday’s nearly two-week high. Several Federal Reserve officials made comments this week to calm inflation fears and signal a possible start of negotiations to end the central bank’s bond-buying program. Vice President Richard Clarida said this week that recent inflationary pressures “would turn out to be largely transient”, although he added that policymakers would at some point begin to discuss the reduction in prices. next meetings. Read more Fed vice chairman for oversight Randal Quarles has suggested that at some point it will become important for the US central bank to discuss plans to tighten its asset purchase program. The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders still looked to an upcoming inflation report being closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The index was down 0.62% by late morning. Read more Safe-haven gold retreated on Thursday, weighed down by bullish US data which showed a recovery was on track, while rising Treasury yields added further pressure. Spot gold fell 0.24% to $ 1,892.16 an ounce, after falling below the key psychological level of $ 1,900. Oil prices rose on Thursday, supported by strong US economic data that offset investor concerns over the possibility of increased supplies to Iran. L2N2NE098 Brent gained 20 cents to $ 69.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 32 cents to $ 66.53 a barrel. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

