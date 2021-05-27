Best Buy CEO: These 4 Challenges Explain Why It’s Hard To Hire Workers Right Now





Best buy BBY Large retailers are taking note,CEO Corie Barry told CNN Business’s Nathaniel Meyersohn during a media call discussing the company’s results Thursday.

Even as sales increase, Best Buy sees a drop in applications although he always receives more applications than vacancies, Barry said.

The first is the constant struggle of parents who care for children at home. “There is a real shortage of child care that still exists,” Barry said.

While the economy is reopening completely, some schools and daycares are not yet doing so operate as they did before the pandemic, so some working parents are always forced to balance their childcare responsibilities with their work. It is even more complicated for those who have to leave their homes to work. Children as young as 12 can now get the vaccine in the United States, but younger people are not yet eligible. Parents of young children still have to weigh the risks of Covid-19 in their daily lives for some time. Second, “there are still health issues,” Barry said. “And the people who maybe don’t want a career in retail because of health issues.” Third, retailing is one of the jobs that has changed the most over the past year. In many companies, staff members became essential frontline workers overnight because unlike those in other industries, they could not work from home. Not all retail workers may want to continue signing up for this as the pandemic continues. Under protection UA Amazon AMZN Walmart WMT Finally, companies like Best Buy face increased competition for staff. Large companies, includingand, increased their minimum wages to attract workers. And choosing a job during these times is all about the money. Now, said Barry, “it’s about a benefit package that we can put in place and a flexibility that we can put in place, so that we can keep a diverse workforce. “

