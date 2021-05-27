3 IPOs make solid trading debuts

Text size





A trio of companies, led by



Figs,



began life as a public entity on Thursday.

With the figures,



Singular genomic systems



and



Day One biopharmaceuticals



made their debut. Singular and Day One trade on the Nasdaq, while FIGS has listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

All three deals are notable because all three companies have increased the size of their IPOs. All three also priced their IPOs above or at the high end of their expected ranges. The signs of strength come just two weeks after a large market sell-off in mid-May prompted several companies to postpone their offers.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (ticker: DAWN) was the first to open on Thursday. The stock started at $ 25, peaked at $ 27, and recently changed hands at $ 23, up almost 44% from its offer price.

Day one raised $ 160 million after selling 10 million shares at $ 16 each. The biotech had filed a request to sell $ 8.4 million between $ 14 and $ 16, which it brought to 10 million shares on Wednesday.

Day One is developing therapies to treat cancer, with an initial focus on children. Its lead product candidate, DAY101, is used to treat pediatric patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma, or pLGG, the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children.

FIGS (FIGS), a supplier of trendy medical scrubs, opened at $ 28.30. The stock peaked at $ 30.12 and recently traded at $ 29.68, up almost 35% from its offer price.

Wednesday late, the company raised $ 580 million after evaluating its offer above its expected range. He had deposited to offer 22.5 million shares of $ 16 to $ 19 each. FIGS ended up selling 26,386,363 shares at $ 22 each.



Goldman Sachs,



Morgan stanley,



Barclays,



and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead managers.

Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS seeks to transform the medical garment industry. The company sells slimmer scrubs for men and women, made from its proprietary FIONx fabric, which offers four-way stretch and anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties. The top and bottom have easy-access zip pockets that can hold everything from stethoscopes and scissors to smartphones and ID badges.

Finally, shares of Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) opened at $ 29, peaked at $ 32.08, and recently changed hands at $ 27.99, up 27.2% from its price of Initial Public Offering.

Singular genomics raised $ 224.4 million. The biotech tool company sold 10.2 million shares at $ 22 each. He had deposited to offer 8.5 million shares of $ 20 to $ 22 each.

Singular is developing a DNA sequencing platform that will be used by biopharmaceutical research organizations. The company has two products. G4 Integrated Solution, a benchtop sequencer, is designed to produce fast and accurate genetic sequencing results. The integrated PX solution is a platform that can measure RNA transcription levels, protein expression, and sequence specific information directly in cells and tissues.

