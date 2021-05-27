The NEO Exchange Announces the Public Market Launch of Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. | Business





TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 27, 2021 – NEO is happy to announce that Capital of the silver tip (Silver Spike), launched a new Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), which publicly debuted on the NEO Exchange today. Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp., which closed its initial public offering for aggregate proceeds of US $ 125,000,000, is now available under the symbol SPKC.UN.U. Led by a proven management team with a successful track record of investing in cannabis, consumer packaged products, and alternative health and wellness industries, PSPC will seek out target companies focused on the cannabis sector and related industries; however, it is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for the purposes of completing its qualifying transaction. After two successful public listings in the United States in the United States, Silver Spike is pleased to launch on NEO Exchange our third PSPC focused on cannabis acquisitions in the United States., noted Scott Gordon, CEO of Silver Spike Capital, LLC and Chairman of Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. As an innovative senior stock exchange with strict listing requirements, a commitment to PSPCs, and an understanding of the cannabis industry, NEO was the obvious choice as a listing partner. Our management team, working together on our third publicly traded vehicle, remain confident in identifying and completing a qualifying transaction that will create value for our shareholders, Gordon added. With today’s launch, Silver Spike became the 11th of a growing number of PSPCs to appear on the NEO Exchange. Home to more than 130 company and ETF listings, the NEO Exchange consistently facilitates nearly 15 percent of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. Increased public support, consumer adoption and legalization of cannabis products are driving huge growth in the cannabis industry. Supported by an experienced management team, Silver Spike is well equipped to carry out its value creation strategy, noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. We are very proud that Silver Spike has chosen us as the listing partner of choice, recognizing the reputation of the NEOs as a Canadian scholarship for the innovation economy and a Canadian pioneer in the PSPC space. We look forward to supporting Silver Spike throughout its journey in the financial markets. Investors can trade shares of SPKC.UN.U through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. About NEO Exchange The NEO Exchange is Canada’s innovation economy exchange, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO gives priority to investors and gives access to trading of all securities listed in Canada on a level playing field. NEO is a non-venture capital stock exchange and lists top-tier companies and investment products looking for an exchange that allows investor confidence, quality liquidity and broad outreach, including access unimpeded to market data. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn|Twitter|Instagram About Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated special purpose acquiring company under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified time frame. About Silver Spike Capital Based in New York City, with a satellite office in Toronto, Silver Spike Capital is an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries. The company offers diversified private credit and equity related investment opportunities in emerging and rapidly accelerating US states and cannabis, hemp and other cannabinoids sectors. Silver Spike also operates a venture capital fund focused on the nascent psychedelic industry. With over three decades of investing experience, Silver Spikes investment professionals include early cannabis investors, entrepreneurs, operators and researchers, as well as emerging market finance veterans with experience in legal and regulatory characteristics. complexes that reflect the current cannabis landscape. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005570/en/ CONTACT: NEO media contact: Aimee Morita [email protected] Silver Spike media contact: Samantha lewis [email protected] 914.629.9949 KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANK OF OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCING SOURCE: NEO Exchange Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/27/2021 9:30 a.m. / DISC: 05/27/2021 9:32 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005570/en

