Google challenges Amazon’s ad growth with Square and Shopify offers





Alphabet Inc.’s Google is expanding its line of e-commerce partnerships through agreements with e-commerce and payment companies, as the competing advertising business of Amazon.com Inc. continues to grow. GOOG Alphabet,

-1.27% GOOGL,

-0.74%

on Thursday announced the latest initiative to strengthen the e-commerce experience on its platforms, agreements with Square Inc. SQ,

-0.65% ,

GoDaddy Inc. GDDY,

+ 1.93%

and WooCommerce which follows a similar Google partnership with Shopify Inc. SHOP,

+ 0.16%

this was announced earlier this month. Although Google has made shopping product listings free, the company also aims to generate more e-commerce ad revenue by providing smarter shopping information like Amazon AMZN,

-1.07%

finds continued traction in online advertising. From 2018: Attention, Facebook and Google, Amazon becomes an advertising giant Squares’ partnership with Google allows the company’s merchant base, known to include a high mix of small businesses, to quickly build product listings that will appear in Google Search, Shopping, Maps, and other products. According to a press release from Square, there was no additional cost to merchants for this feature, according to which the arrangement allowed Square sellers to add to items from other ecommerce stores of all sizes. Google has made a great effort to improve its shopping platform to attract more interest from advertisers, as the Amazons’ share of the digital advertising market has exceeded 10%. We continue to see Google’s efforts to expand its business initiatives as a stronger product driver for advertisers, especially SMBs. [small- and medium-sized businesses], and a stronger competitive product as it increasingly battles for e-commerce search advertising dollars with Amazon, Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian wrote last week after Google announced its Shopify partnership. A key benefit for Google is that the company has multiple products, that is, properties such as Photos, Chrome and YouTube, according to Arounian in his May 21 memo. He sees Google’s efforts as beneficial for a world in which the effectiveness of digital advertising could drop given the efforts of Apple Inc. AAPL,

-1.24%

and others to limit tracking. The company has been working on initiatives like photo-based shopping that would scan screenshots into Google Photos and allow users to see relevant shopping lists based on what appears in the photos. Google’s efforts to make the process of creating free shopping lists easier for small merchants also come after the company came under heavy scrutiny for its tactics in shopping ads. The company has been affected a fine of 2.7 billion dollars from the European Union in 2017 after regulators challenged the company’s preferred placement for shopping ads in its search engine, and the advertiser preference was mentioned by US regulators who sued the company. Google and antitrust: Big Tech’s first target faces growing legal action Alphabet GOOG actions,

-1.27% GOOGL,

-0.74%

were down 0.2% in Thursday afternoon trading while Square shares were down 0.3%.

