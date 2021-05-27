



Ti Gong An exhibition in a refurbished innovation park of China’s First Stock Exchange on the Bund opens Thursday. “Long Daydream” features paintings and photographs from innovation parks around the world to observe the trend of modern offices in the post-pandemic era. It is open to the public free of charge at the We “International Hub @ The Bund at 501 Jiujiang Road, the former site of the Shanghai Chinese Merchant Exchange. The artists used the imagination and thinking of local office workers on their ideal workspace, according to park operator and service provider DoBe. One of the paintings shows how women’s working conditions can be improved, while other exhibits present visions of future clothing and business offices and business cooperation in an innovation park. “The office space expresses the values ​​and social ideology of modern people. They are both a physical space and the magnificent fantasy of human beings,” organizers said. The exhibition is organized by DoBe and the RoSSo artistic training institute. Yang Jian / SHINE The organizers surveyed around 1,500 office workers about their ideal office life. Some hoped to work in a forest-like space, while others imagined working underwater. Some of these visions were applied in the projects of DoBe, which celebrated its sixth anniversary and brand day on Thursday. The second row structure of the Bund architecture was built in 1933 as the main financial center of the Far East. Almost 200 stocks were traded on the stock exchange in 1934, making it the largest stock exchange in East Asia. The original vault of the old exchange has been preserved. Visitors can see the vault through the glass floors. The H-shaped concrete building was designed by Chinese architect Luke Him Sau (Lu Qianshou). The first stone erected in 1931 has also been preserved. The stock exchange became the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 1946 and the building was closed in 1949. DoBe invited Italian architect Stefano Boeri to redesign the building in 2015. The original steel structure and concrete pillars have been largely preserved, while the designer incorporated a ‘vertical forest’ design into the redevelopment project. Ti Gong The exhibition is part of the WE “ART initiative to invite the best domestic and foreign artists to organize exhibitions and performances in local innovation parks. The exhibitions aim to enrich the lives of employees and residents nearby at amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition space on the ground floor of the building has become a small theater for comedies, films and talk shows. Employees can enjoy an exhibit or performance without leaving the office complex. The Huangpu District has launched a “protective renovation” campaign on the back rows of historic Bund buildings to expand the scale of the Bund financial center. Some 150 second and third row buildings along Sichuan Road S. and Jiangxi Road S. will be renovated, while retaining their historic appearance. They will mainly become office complexes like the We “International Hub to attract businesses from all over the world. DoBe operates dozens of mostly renovated innovation parks from old factory buildings or the city’s industrial heritage. The We “International Hub @ Jing’an, for example, was renovated from Dafeng Dyeing and Weaving Factory, which was built in 1919 as China’s first mechanized dyeing and textile factory. Ti Gong

