EnerSys Post ‘Strong’ Results Despite Supply Chain Problems | Money

EnerSys Revenue is on the rise, as evidenced by net sales of $ 814 million, an 8% increase sequentially and a 4% year-over-year jump for the fourth quarter of the year. fiscal year 2021.

“We generated strong results during the period due to the rapid growth in demand for our products and services,” said David M. Shaffer, President and CEO of EnerSys, during Thursday Investor Call.

And sales for the battery maker and energy solutions provider in the Canton of Bern would likely be even better if the coronavirus did not continue to be an interfering force in the economy.

EnerSys is struggling to meet demand in segments such as its motive power business, where its order backlog is “stubbornly high”.

“Although the world has started to return to a certain sense of normalcy, we continue to face the ongoing headwinds created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shaffer said. “We have seen persistent availability constraints in recruiting new employees and some raw material shortages, particularly in resins and electronic components.

“Our team is responding to short-term shortages and recruiting challenges, and expects constant improvement as the supply chain takes hold and the rest of the world accelerates.

Nonetheless, revenues remain stable for the company, with meeting expectations of $ 1.30 in diluted net earnings per share, up 19% from the fourth quarter of 2020, while operating cash flow reached a low. record $ 358 million.

Positive outlook

Shaffer also continued to be optimistic about what was on the horizon for EnerSys.

While revenues for its energy systems division are up nearly 11% year over year, adjusted profit fell 29% for its largest industry.

“Higher tariffs, higher commodity prices and accelerated freight costs,” Shaffer said, highlighting conditions affecting the results. In addition, our customers continued to face chip and labor shortages that slowed their manufacturing rates.

However, supply chain issues are expected to improve in the second half of the calendar year, Shaffer noted.

EnerSys products are also set to receive a boost as the rollout of 5G accelerates dramatically this year, along with growing interest in renewable energy initiatives in the public and private sectors.

In the company’s engine segment, revenue grew 16% year-over-year despite net sales of 6%. As EnerSys is able to catch up with “the continued upturn in market demand”, sales are expected to follow.

The specialty division, which includes aerospace and defense, saw sales increase 16% and profits by 30%, in part on the strength of new contracts for space projects.

The new technology could generate

EnerSys has not finished innovating either. The company is currently in partnership with two commercial real estate companies for its prototypes of charging stations for electric vehicles.

“We officially launched our battery energy storage system and DC fast charging initiative during the quarter, and we are moving quickly,” Shaffer said.

“Our goal is to provide an EV charge that charges any electric passenger car as fast as the car can handle, often changing hours to minutes.

The technology used by EnerSys could also reduce both the installation and operating costs of the stations.

Shaffer projected that more than $ 1 billion in new revenue could be realized by EnerSys starting in 2022 if it meets the targets for the charging stations.

Whether it’s renewable energy, 5G internet, or even lithium batteries, EnerSys pledged to ride the wave of technological advancements in recent investor calls.