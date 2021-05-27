Business
Your guide to stock market opening hours, including holidays
Oliver Stone is right: money never sleeps. But people still do, which is why the stock market has a timeline and even closings.
The stock market is a little nebulous term; it actually refers to one or more of the major stock indexes, such as the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange. For this article, however, the focus is on the NYSE.
The NYSE is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, but can sometimes close early. The NYSE also closes on certain statutory holidays.
Here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll find in this detailing guide when the stock market is open and closed:
When is the stock market closed?
Is the stock market already closing early?
What happens if a public holiday falls on a weekend?
Will the NASDAQ be open?
Can you buy stocks even when the stock market is not open?
Regular trading hours and after-hours trading
When is the stock market closed?
It doesn’t matter if it’s a bull or a bear market, stock market closures are dictated by public holidays and weekends. In all, there are nine calendar days per year when the stock markets close. Here’s a look at the stock market holidays in 2021 and when they fall.
Stock market vacations observed by the New York Stock Exchange
Vacation
2021
New Years Day
Friday January 1
Martin Luther King Jr Day
Monday, January 18
Washingtons Birthday
Monday February 15th
Good Friday
Friday April 2
Memorial Day
Monday May 31
Independence Day
Monday July 5
Labor Day
Monday September 6
Thanksgiving Day
Thursday 25 November
Christmas
Friday 24 December
Not all of these holidays are federally recognized, which most banks recognize. Here are the others holidays when most banks close, which means you may not be able to place an order on those days.
Holidays
Vacation
2021
Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday, October 11
Thursday November 11
Is the stock market already closing early?
The NYSE is generally open from Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. According to the NYSE website, however, the stock market closes early on the following days:
July 3
Day after Thanksgiving
Dec 24
On the days listed above, the NYSE closes at 1 p.m. EST, although qualifying options close at 1:15 p.m. Kiplinger also notes that bond markets close early at 2 p.m. EST.
What happens if a public holiday falls on a weekend?
If a public holiday falls on a weekend, the exchange will close on the Friday before or on the Monday after that holiday. For example, July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2020, so the NYSE will close on Friday July 3. In 2021, July 4 falls on a Sunday, which means the NYSE will close on Monday, July 5.
Will the NASDAQ be open?
According to the NASDAQ website, the NYSE and NASDAQ trading hours are the same:
Standard trading hours 9:30 a.m. EST to 4 p.m. EST
Observes nine public holidays throughout the year
Trading hours available before and after hours, similar to NYSE
Can you buy stocks even when the stock market is not open?
Technically, yes. The NYSE has a pre-open session that begins at 6:30 a.m. EST, during which you will be able to enter orders, which will then be queued until the market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST. Additionally, the NYSE offers after-hours trading, which typically ends around 8 p.m. EST. You can also technically trade on weekends in international markets where time differences could allow you to place orders.
However, you cannot place orders on public holidays or weekends when the exchange is closed.
Regular trading hours and after-hours trading
After hours trading has advantages over regular hours trading. The convenience and flexibility make it easier for investors to react to current events that could affect businesses. Since companies post profits after normal trading hours, you can also use this figure to better define the orders you place.
But you must also take into account the limits of after hours trading. On the one hand, you can only place limit orders during this period, which means you would buy or sell a stock at a designated limited price. And because there are usually fewer stocks traded during these hours, there is more volatility regarding the stock price and liquidity, the spread between the highest asking price and the lowest selling price. .
